Three Buccaneers Land on COVID-19 List: Report

Ryan Succop

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop and punter Bradley Pinion, left, ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with long snapper Zach Triner on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay faces new special teams challenges in preparation for a Week 15 contest with the Atlanta Falcons.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, long snapper Zach Triner and punter Bradley Pinion all landed on the reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday according to NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. The Bucs received the positive tests on Monday according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times via Twitter.

The Bucs have a backup kicker in Greg Joseph on the practice squad but no backups for punter or long snapper per Bergman. Joseph has significant game experience, Tweeted Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

 

Tampa also sought out kicker Brett Maher, punter Dustin Colquitt, and long snapper Garrison Sanborn as possible fill-ins according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero via Twitter. All three entered COVID testing protocol Tuesday to play Sunday per The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported on Twitter.

