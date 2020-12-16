Three Buccaneers Land on COVID-19 List: Report

Tampa Bay faces new special teams challenges in preparation for a Week 15 contest with the Atlanta Falcons.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, long snapper Zach Triner and punter Bradley Pinion all landed on the reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday according to NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. The Bucs received the positive tests on Monday according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times via Twitter.

They learned of the positive test Monday night. Brought in three players to begin testing today and begin the process to get through protocol. They can’t practice until they get past the testing period. https://t.co/ctqUMd1NEL — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 15, 2020

The Bucs have a backup kicker in Greg Joseph on the practice squad but no backups for punter or long snapper per Bergman. Joseph has significant game experience, Tweeted Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Greg Joseph, the PK on #GoBucs practice squad, played at FAU. Went 17-for-20 on FGs, 25-for-29 PATs, for Browns in 2018. Kicked for Titans late last season when Ryan Succop went on IR; hit all 18 PATs (including playoffs), hit 30-yard FG in AFC title game. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) December 15, 2020

Tampa also sought out kicker Brett Maher, punter Dustin Colquitt, and long snapper Garrison Sanborn as possible fill-ins according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero via Twitter. All three entered COVID testing protocol Tuesday to play Sunday per The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported on Twitter.

Bucs already have three specialists in COVID-19 testing protocols who could be cleared as replacements for Sunday: kicker Brett Maher, punter Dustin Colquitt and former Bucs long-snapper Garrison Sanborn. So bases are covered … — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 15, 2020

