Bucs Give Update on Creamsicle Uniforms

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have called for creamsicle uniforms to return in recent years, and the wait could still end in 2021.

Just not quite yet as Bucs owner Joel Glazer told the media on Wednesday according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. The NFL hasn’t given the Bucs the greenlight to bring back the throwback uniforms.

Bucs' Joel Glazer says team is "not there yet" with trying to get league to allow them to have throwback orange creamsicle uniforms. They're aware how much fans want to see them again. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 31, 2021

“On the throwbacks, we’re constantly on the league’s doorstep trying to get them to move so we can wear our throwbacks,” Glazer said per Pewter Report. “We’re not there yet. But there are discussions going on and hopefully at some point in the future that will happen. I know how popular they are with our fans.”

The NFL shelved such throwbacks when it adopted a one helmet rule in 2013 after two league advisory panels recommended it according to a memo obtained by ESPN. Changing the one-helmet rule in 2021 has been anticipated according to CBS Sports’ John Breech, but the league hasn’t made any decision yet.

The Bucs donned the creamsicle jerseys and white helmets with the “Bucco Bruce” logo from the franchise’s inception in 1976. Tampa wore the uniforms until a logo and uniform overhaul in 1997 — the pirate flag on pewter helmets and red jerseys.

Creamsicles emerged again as throwback uniforms between 2009 and 2012 before the NFL instituted the one-shell rule. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said he wanted them back on the Dan Patrick Show in 2020.

Bucs returnings to the Cremesicle jerseys next year? 👀👀 @UniWatch Hour 2 live now: https://t.co/Qv5vON3FiB pic.twitter.com/ZM3SlFHOLg — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 25, 2020

Arians wasn’t the first of the current Bucs squad to express his interest. Longtime linebacker Lavonte David, who wore the uniform in 2012, told Good Morning Football in 2017 that he wants to “swag it out” in those uniforms again.

Tom Brady jumped aboard the creamsicle cause before his first season in Tampa per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Regardless of interest level, creamsicle’s future remains in doubt until the league decides otherwise.

Boarding the Ship

Glazer also touched on attendance for the coming season amid the pandemic.

“We’re preparing for normality. That’s our expectation,” Glazer said per Laine regarding full stadiums.

"We're preparing for normality. That's our expectation," said Bucs owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer when asked about NFL having full stadiums in 2021. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 31, 2021

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell “expects to have full stadiums” in 2021 according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Goodell noted that the NFL had 1.2 million fans in 2020 at its stadiums per Pelissero.

That news came the same day as the league announcing a 17-game schedule for 2021. The Bucs will get an extra road game at Indianapolis with the addition.