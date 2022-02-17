Buccaneers on Top Quarterback’s Short List, Says Insider

There appears to be a mutual interest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Watson is targeting the Bucs and Vikings as two of his preferred landing spots as he continues to seek a trade.

“The Texans quarterback, who spent the 2021 season on the team’s active roster but did not play, has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar,” Fowler detailed on February 16.

“One source noted that Watson — who has a no-trade clause — is still early in the evaluation process, but he’s looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win.”

The Bucs Are Doing ‘Extensive Homework’ on Watson: Report

Fowler’s report comes after NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero revealed on Super Bowl Sunday that the Bucs are doing “extensive homework” on Watson. The early indications are the Buccaneers’ preference is to add a veteran quarterback the franchise can plug into their win-now roster.

“Should he remain retired, the Bucs have shifted their focus to other veteran QBs who could be available via trade,” Rapoport and Pelissero explained on February 13. “Sources say they’re doing extensive homework on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of multiple teams expected to explore a potential trade for Russell Wilson﻿, though the Seahawks have given no indication they’ll deal him.”

Watson Is the Defendant in 22 Different Civil Cases

Watson’s view of the Bucs would allow for a potential deal thanks to his no-trade clause, but it does not necessarily mean it will happen. Here is where things get more complicated and why the Buccaneers are doing “extensive homework” on the Texans quarterback.

Watson finds himself in 22 different civil cases “alleging sexual assault or improper behavior during massage sessions,” per Fowler. Not only is Watson facing legal consequences, but the NFL could also levy a hefty suspension as more details emerge.

“Watson is the defendant in 22 civil cases filed by women in four states alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions,” Fowler added. “His legal issues remain unresolved, and whether the league suspends him under the personal conduct policy is uncertain. The expectation leaguewide, however, is that the Texans will once again explore trade options for Watson, possibly around the start of the new league year March 16 or the NFL draft in late April.”

The Bucs Are Aiming to ‘Maximize the Championship Window’ With Their Next QB Move

Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask remains an option for the Bucs, but the team’s interest in stars like Watson and Russell Wilson point to their preference to add a veteran. As Bucs head coach Bruce Arians indicated during his end-of-season press conference, the team is not afraid to once again explore what is behind “door No. 2” which allowed them to land Tom Brady in 2020. Fowler added that the Buccaneers are aiming to “maximize the championship window,” even without Brady.

“The Buccaneers will exhaust all options to resolve their quarterback situation after the retirement of Tom Brady, per sources,” Fowler wrote. “The goal is to maximize the championship window instead of rebuild. Second-round pick Kyle Trask and veteran Blaine Gabbert remain in the fold, but big-name quarterbacks such as Watson or Russell Wilson could be options Tampa Bay at least explores.”