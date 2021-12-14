Bucs Star Devin White Epically Trolls Bills Josh Allen With Viral Tweet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White had a bit of fun at the Buffalo Bills expense after the team’s thrilling Week 14 victory. White took to Twitter to take a jab at Bills quarterback Josh Allen by posting a funny picture from the game.

“Got a new horse, what should I name him.. #ProBowlVote + #DevinWhite,” White noted while posting a photo of himself tackling Allen.

White’s love of horses has been well-documented and the linebacker had a bit of fun with the analogy after the Bucs’ win. The Buccaneers star notched ten tackles, two quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks against the Bills. White may have gotten some inspiration for the tweet from a postgame media question asking the linebacker if he put on one of his saddles when he jumped on Allen’s back.

“That was a good question, though,” White responded during his postgame press conference. “I did put a saddle on. Hey, I looked a little weak riding the man back, so I’m glad Shaq [Barrett] came in, pushed him down, helped me out a little bit.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Arians Also Took a Jab at the Bills

White was not the only one to take a little jab at the Bills after the Bucs’ overtime win. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians snuck in a shot about the Bills’ decision to use Allen so much on designed runs. Allen had 12 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs but also injured his ankle during the game.

“Oh yeah, he’s more like Cam Newton but with a bigger, stronger arm,” Arians noted during his December 12 press conference. “We talked about the designed quarterback runs are tough. I wouldn’t put my quarterback in that much harm’s way, because he did get nicked up a little bit. But they did a heck of a job with him.”

White on Allen: ‘That Boy Is Fast’

The @DevinWhite__40 horse 🐎 game is strong: “I own four personally, but my pop has horses named Sugar, Goldie, Sweetheart and Sunshine. He got four, so basically I own eight.” Check out Devin White’s horse power rankings below. #nfldraft #GeauxTigers #LSU #NFLDraft2019 pic.twitter.com/4BylW3o7iM — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 25, 2019

Despite the trolling, White appears to have a lot of respect for Allen, especially after the quarterback orchestrated a Bills’ comeback to send the game to overtime. White remarked about Allen’s speed admitting, “that boy is fast.”

“Ah man, that boy is fast,” White said. “I told him after the game, he fast. He fast, but I mean at the end of the day, that’s what I’m out there for. I’m fast, too. So, every time he got loose I went and got him.”

Arians Praised White After the Bucs’ Loss to Washington in November

White received praise from Arians during an unlikely time as the Buccaneers coach singled out the linebacker after the team’s loss to Washington on November 14. Arians praised White as one of the few bright spots in the contest and used his play as potential motivation for some of the other Bucs players.

“He should have been the player of the week with the game that he just had and the way that he played the game,” Arians told reporters on November 15. “We’ll use that as an example for everybody else.”