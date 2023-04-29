Ex-Buccaneers 10-Year Veteran Closes Door on NFL Career

A former notable Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran is calling it a career.

Running back Giovani Bernard, who spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, is officially retiring. The former second-round draft selection announced his decision in a social media post on Twitter.

“I came into this league grateful,” Bernard posted on Friday, April 28. “… And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have all shaped me during this time.

As I look forward, I’m excited for the newness ahead,” Bernard continued. “New challenges to face and new adventures to take. What a ride”

Giovani Bernard Was Sparsely Used During Final Season

Although Bernard was a member of the Buccaneers last season, he entered the offseason as a free agent. Bernard was a notable signing during the 2021 season by Tampa Bay, as they looked to add another weapon for Tom Brady in the passing game. The veteran running back was signed with the intention he’d be used on third downs as a pass-catching back following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV season in 2020.

Bernard filled that role for the most part during his debut season in Tampa Bay, posting 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 appearances. While the receiving totals were decent, Bernard never really carved out a permanent role in the Buccaneers’ offensive, playing just 18% of the offensive snaps during the 2021 season. He also played a clear backup role to Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and even Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who had 36 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns during that season.

Despite the Buccaneers’ decision to re-sign Fournette to a three-year, $21 million contract along with selecting Rachaad White in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay decided to re-sign Bernard for the 2022 season.

However, Bernard played an even smaller role for the Buccaneers in his second season. Not only was Bernard limited to just eight games due to injuries — he played in just one game during the first 11 weeks of the season — he lost his role as a third-down and pass-catching back in the offense.

Bernard posted just eight carries for 28 yards with two receptions for -1 yards, appearing in just 25 offensive snaps last season. However, he ended up playing a regular role on special teams, appearing in a career-high 85 special teams snaps.

Giovani Bernard Played Heavy Role as Pass-Catching RB

The University of North Carolina alum initially began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2013. His best season was in 2015 when he ran for a career-high 730 yards in addition to 49 catches for 472 yards.

Despite never emerging as a full-time starting back during his career, he posted four separate 40-plus catch seasons during his 10 seasons in the league.

With the Buccaneers moving in a new era following the retirement of Brady, it left no reason for Tampa Bay to re-sign Bernard for a third season. The Buccaneers also moved on from notable veterans such as Fournette, Donovan Smith, Cameron Brate, Ryan Succop, Scotty Miller and Sean-Murphy Bunting.

Bernard ends his career with 3,783 rushing yards with 22 rushing touchdowns along with 2,989 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.