Antonio Brown Expresses Interest in Playing for Former AFC Rival

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown may have a new destination in mind.

The 33-year-old receiver has made headlines as of late despite not currently playing in the NFL playoffs. The free agent took to social media following the Bucs’ tough playoff loss versus the Los Angeles Rams and managed to troll his former team.

While Brown has been making some headlines through his comments off of the field or via his social media posts, he does still plan on returning to the NFL next season. While it clearly won’t be with the Bucs or any of his three other former teams, he has one specific AFC destination in mind — the Baltimore Ravens.

During an appearance on ex-wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast, Brown was asked “who’s next in line” for him. Brown then responded and said “Lamar Jackson.” The veteran receiver then proceeded to give Jackson further compliments, saying he’s a “great” quarterback and playmaker.

The Ravens quarterback quickly took notice with a response of his own on social media on Monday, January 24.

Ravens Could Use Upgrade at Wide Receiver

The idea of the Ravens signing Brown isn’t exactly a crazy one. Brown’s cousin, Marquise Brown, served as Baltimore’s No. 1 wideout. Antonio, Marquise and Jackson actually worked out in the offseason together back in 2020.

Marquise — who is nine years younger than Antonio — spoke of his cousin’s work ethic back in August of 2020.

Via Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com:

“A.B., he’s a guy that’s going to bring the best out of you,” Marquise said, via PennLive.com. “I feel like he could fit in this locker room. He’s a guy that’s competitive. He’s going to go out there and give 100 percent, and seeing stuff like that is going to make other guys want to do the same.

“I’ve been working out with A.B. since I was in college, so I know he’s a guy that’s going to push you. I learned a lot [from] him just about making sure everything is right. Even when you’re not injured, always work on yourself and always better yourself.”

The Ravens’ starting receivers were extremely underwhelming last season. Marquise posted a 68.6 offensive grade (63rd among 125 qualifying receivers) while Sammy Watkins posted a 66.3 offensive grade (72nd), according to Pro Football Focus.

By comparison, Antonio posted an 87.4 offensive grade in 2021. That grade would have placed him sixth in the NFL had he qualified.

Brown’s Latest Claims Against the Bucs

In Brown’s latest headlines off of the field, the former Bucs receiver is making another claim aimed at his former employer.

During an episode of HBO’s Real Sports that will air on Tuesday, January 25, Brown claims the Bucs were going to pay him $200,000 to go to the “crazy house.” His lawyer Sean Burstyn claims they wanted Brown to commit to some form of intensive mental health treatment.

“These guys at Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they’re talking about,” Brown said.

“The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment,” Burstyn said. “And we were specifically told, in writing, by the general manager (Jason Licht), twice, ‘Don’t spin this any other way.’”

Brown even leaves open the idea of possibly suing the Bucs for defamation.

“A whole lotta money. A whole lot,” Brown said. “It’s totally disrespect, man. Mental health is an important key in the world, so to drag people along and play on people’s mental health it’s unfair and unfortunate.”