Former Bucs Star Kellen Winslow II Sentenced to Prison

One-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Kellen Winslow II will spend 14 years in prison and the rest of his life as a registered sex offender after a California judge sentenced him over convictions of rape and sexual offenses on Wednesday.

Winslow’s convictions included “forceable rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lew conduct in public” according to FOX News. He committed the crimes against five women in Southern California during the past 18 years per NBC San Diego’s Christina Bravo.

“The vulnerability of the victims was no accident. It was the type of victim that you sought out yourself because you felt that perhaps they wouldn’t report the crime” or “wouldn’t be deemed credible by the jurors,” San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said according to Fox News.

The sentencing took place over video due to COVID-19 per FOX News.

The former Bucs tight end played in Tampa from 2009 to 2011 amid his nine-year NFL career. Winslow, 37, is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., who played for the then-San Diego Chargers in the 1980s.

Before Wednesday’s sentencing, Winslow agreed to the plea deal in February, “admitting to assault with intent to commit rape” per Bravo.

