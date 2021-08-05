Former Tampa Bay Pro Bowler Unites With Buccaneers Legend

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy expressed interest in returning to Tampa Bay but ultimately landed with a former Buccaneers coaching legend instead.

McCoy signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, coached by former Bucs head coach Jon Gruden who now coaches the Raiders. McCoy played for the Bucs from 2010 to 2018, just after Gruden coached the Bucs from 2002 to 2008.

The Bucs’ former first round pick from Oklahoma said he wanted to return to Tampa in March, but that became harder as the team re-signed all of its starters from the Super Bowl run.

“I would love to go back to Tampa,” McCoy said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I would love to go back to Tampa." Free Agent DT @Geraldini93 on his recovery from the injury last year and how he would embrace a return to the @Buccaneers. #Buccaneers | @MarkdominikNFL | @BillLekas pic.twitter.com/9SllelKB6O — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 8, 2021

McCoy emerged as a force up front early on in Tampa. He made three sacks, two forced fumbles, 28 tackles, and five pass deflections in his first season with the team in 2010. He became a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2012 when he had 30 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

His prowess rose to All-Pro first team level in 2013 as he posted a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Bucs. He also had 50 tackles, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections that season.

McCoy finished out his time in Tampa through the 2018 season with 297 career tackles, 54.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 22 pass deflections. He made the Pro Bowl in six of nine seasons with the team.

Tampa released him in 2019, and NFC South Division rival Carolina snatched him up. He had 37 tackles, five sacks, and two pass deflections for the Panthers in 2019.

McCoy then signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 but never played a game for the team after an injury during practice in August 2020. The Cowboys released him, and McCoy didn’t play in the 2020 season.

He shared his excitement for his former Buccaneers teammates nonetheless amid the team’s Super Bowl LV victory.

“The love I have for these men is incredible, and I can’t think of a more deserving group,” McCoy wrote. “Congratulations to the entire Buccaneers organization. Enjoy it now and go get y’all another one!”