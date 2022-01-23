Tom Brady & Wife Gisele Have Revealing Moment: ‘You Can’t Say That’

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen admitted that it can be difficult being the significant other of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback. During the ESPN docu-series Man in the Arena, Bundchen opened up about life behind the scenes with Brady.

During episode five, Bundchen detailed a moment she wishes she could have back. After the Patriots lost Super Bowl 46 to the Giants, Bundchen criticized the New England receivers during an exchange with fans that went viral.

“My husband cannot f****** throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” Bundchen told the fan on February 5, 2012.

The next morning Bundchen gave Brady a heads up about the incident after the Patriots’ disappointing loss. Brady revealed that he was less than thrilled with the added scrutiny.

“I said,’Well, you can’t say that!'” Brady recalled.

Gisele Admits She Regrets the Incident: ‘Don’t Do That’

Years later, Bundchen admitted she regrets the situation but at the time did not grasp the enormity of how her comments would be magnified. Bundchen also added that she did not want Brady’s former teammate Wes Welker to be criticized.

“I thought I was like mild on what I said,” Bundchen revealed. “I mean, it’s true like how can he do everything? He [can’t] like, you know, he [can’t] catch and throw the ball at the same time and that’s just the fact.

“I knew how hurt he was going to be and you don’t want someone saying that about your husband. That’s a no, no situation. Don’t do that… The next morning when they made it about Wes [Welker] it broke my heart, because I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s like the hardest working guy I know in that team.'”

Bundchen Appears to Be Enjoying the Family’s Move to Tampa

The couple appears to be adjusting just fine to their new life as Floridians. Bundchen traded in her Patriots gear for the Bucs’ pewter and red.

From time to time, Bundchen takes to social media to show support for both Brady and the Buccaneers. Bundchen posted a photo of herself and the couple’s two kids decked out in pirate costumes for Halloween.

“Hope you all had a great Halloween!” Bundchen said on Instagram on November 1, 2021. “Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!! 🏴‍☠️ ❤️ Os piratas de Tampa!”

Back in October, Bundchen posted a photo of the family all decked out in white Buccaneers jerseys.

“We are ready!” Bundchen said in the caption. “Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!❤️ Estamos prontos! Vamos Bucs!! Vamos papai!!!”

Brady on Move to Tampa: ‘So Much Better’ Than Expected

Brady admitted the transition to Florida has gone even better than expected. It likely helped that the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in his first year away from New England.

“Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better,” Brady said in September 2021, per Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. (Tampa’s) a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.

“In January, February and March, every day I go out there with (Buccaneers quarterbacks coach) Clyde (Christensen) and go, ‘Clyde, top 20 (perfect days)?’ And there’s something to be said for that. Right now in the Northeast, it’s going like this. Seventy, 60, 50, 40, 30 (degrees). You’re out there every day and this is so much fun.”