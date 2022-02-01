Gisele Goes Viral With Instagram Message to Tom Brady After Retirement

Much has been made about how much Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen would impact the legendary quarterback’s decision to eventually retire as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. After the news became official, Bündchen took to Instagram to send her husband a heartfelt message as he heads towards retirement. Bündchen joked that after previously not following football, she eventually believed she “knew more than the referees” after marrying the quarterback.

“What a ride @tombrady!” Bündchen noted in the February 1 post. “So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.”

Here is a look at Bündchen’s post that had over 300,000 likes an hour after posting on Instagram.

Brady on Gisele: ‘It Pains Her to See Me Get Hit Out There’

For years, there has been rumblings that Bündchen wanted Brady to retire, but it is unclear how much this prompted the quarterback’s final decision. Prior to the announcement, Brady admitted that his family would play a big factor in his final decision and hinted that it has been hard for Bündchen to see the physical punishment he takes each season.

“They’ve been my biggest supporters,” Brady explained during the January 24 episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need cuz they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.

“You know, I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family. I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Gisele: ‘I Know How Excited You Are About the Next Chapter of Your Life’

Aside from family reasons, Brady’s interest away from football also appeared to play a role in his decision to retire. Bündchen alluded to Brady’s excitement for ‘the next chapter of your life’ nudging him to hang up his cleats.

“I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life,” Bündchen added. “Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!

“Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years. With all my love, Gisele.”

