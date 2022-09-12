Gisele Breaks Silence With Viral Message to Bucs Star Tom Brady

There has been no shortage of speculation about Tom Brady’s life away from football, but as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field against the Dallas Cowboys his wife Gisele Bundchen carried on her annual tradition. Bundchen took to Twitter to send a message to Brady and the Buccaneers as the quarterback began his 23rd NFL season.

“Let’s go @TomBrady! Let’s go Bucs! ✨✨✨,” Bundchen tweeted on September 11, 2022.

It was Bundchen’s first message since rumors started swirling that there could be tension with Brady. Bundchen made it clear she is still part of #TeamBrady and her message received more than 5,000 retweets and 57,000 likes less than a day after posting.

Brady Vacationed With Gisele During His Hiatus From the Bucs

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady’s training camp absence from the Buccaneers was tied to a promise the quarterback made to his wife when he was briefly retired. Brady spent the majority of his time away from the team with his family at a private resort in the Bahamas with “no football conversations.”

“As for his 11-day hiatus, sources say Brady spent the bulk of it in the Bahamas at a private resort with his family, making good on a mid-retirement promise he made to his wife, Gisele, that he would vacation with them in August for the first time in two decades,” Rapoport wrote on September 11. “During his time off, the Bucs left him alone to be with his family, fully respectful. There were no football conversations, the source said, no playbooks mailed to the Bahamas. It was his personal situation, and they allowed him to live.”

Brady on Absence: ‘There’s a Lot of S*** Going On’

When asked about his 11-day training camp absence, Brady was candid admitting there is “a lot of s*** going on” without going into specific details. On the field, Brady looked like the same legendary quarterback completing 18-of-27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Bucs’ season opening win over the Cowboys.

“It’s all personal, everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady explained during an August 29 press conference. “So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so. Just got to try to figure out life the best you can and it’s a continuous process.”

Brady Is Preparing to Retire At the End of the Season: Report

According to People.com, Bundchen “wasn’t thrilled” when Brady un-retired and returned to the Buccaneers to continue his football career. Brady is in the final year of his contract with Tampa Bay and is preparing to retire at the end of the season, per Rapoport.

“The 45-year-old is heading into what is expected to be his final season in the NFL, according to sources with knowledge of his thinking,” Rapoport detailed. “He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved acknowledge that after last year’s retirement then unretirement, the end is coming. That is the understanding, that this is the final year.”