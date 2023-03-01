Bucs Could Land Affordable, Record-Breaking Playmaker: Analysis

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to release running back Leonard Fournette, a 1,000-yard rusher could step in at a more affordable price.

Free agency-bound Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams tore it up in 2022 with career bests of 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns on 262 carries. His touchdown total eclipsed the old franchise record,16, by NFL all-time great Barry Sanders.

Despite Williams’ wild success, he may not garner big money in free agency — just $4.1 million annually according to Spotrac. He had a two-year, $8.35 million contract with the Lions set to expire this month.

Williams could become a big addition in the Bucs backfield with second-year back Rachaad White. It would give the Bucs a proven home-run hitter, which the running game lacked in 2022. The Lions’ eighth-ranked offensive line notably ranked only one spot better than the ninth-ranked Bucs in Pro Football Focus’ 2022 rankings.

Tampa Bay will clear $3.5 million of salary cap space with Fournette’s release, but the Bucs face a mountain of salary cap debt at $58.5 million, per Spotrac. More cuts and restructuring contracts remain, but that doesn’t mean the Bucs will stand pat in free agency.

“No, it doesn’t. We’re going to be smart about it,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht told reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, February 27. “We understand we’re over the cap coming into this. We have a plan and we have a long-term plan that we’re going to go by.”

“We don’t want to sacrifice one year for paying someone as opposed to sacrificing the future, but we’ll go out and we’ll be smart about it. If the guy has a long-term plan or can hang out and play with us, we’ll take a look at him,” Licht added. “It’s also a desirable place because we do have talent around him and people may want to come and do one-year, prove-it deals. We’ll see what happens in the next two or three weeks and we’ll go forward, but we have a plan of what we want to do.”

How the Bucs Could Afford Williams

Williams’ would cost more than a prove-it deal or league minimum salary, but the Bucs could clear enough space for him with the right moves. Pewter Report salary cap specialist Joshua Queipo delved into how the Bucs could make sufficient room to spend in free agency with high-profile quarterbacks in mind at the time.

Quiepo’s suggested cuts of tight end Cameron Brate, wide receiver Russell Gage, and kicker Ryan Succop clear another $8.6 million in addition to the $13.4 million slated for clearance, per Spotrac’s numbers. The Bucs are “expected” to cut offensive tackle Donovan Smith, in addition to Fournette, according to Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds.

Tampa Bay could also make $36.94 million of cap space with restructured contracts, based on Spotrac’s numbers. Quiepo suggested restructures for wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis III, center Ryan Jensen, and nose tackle Vita Vea.

Williams is a Leader

Williams became well-known in Detroit as a leader for the Lions, which The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy described, and that could fit with the Bucs.

“Williams set the tone for the rebuild and is the heart and soul of the Lions,” Pouncy wrote. “He has already expressed his desire to return to Detroit. But what might the Lions be willing to pay to keep him around? Many of his touchdowns were a product of Detroit’s offense — specifically, its offensive line. On the flip side, running backs have a shorter shelf life in this league, so Williams might want to cash in while he can. When you factor in his intangibles and authentic personality, he’s a perfect culture fit with just about any team.”

Licht talked about wanting to continue the winning culture inspired by recently-retired quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs could keep many of the players from the Brady era despite the salary cap issues and 20-plus pending free agents.

“It’s extremely important,” Licht told reporters. “We’ve got a great locker room. Like you said, he was lured by that and the talent — the locker room, the cohesiveness and the leadership.”