Bucs Receive Update on Injured Cornerback

In a game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers desperately need defensive back depth, the team lost cornerback Jamel Dean during Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dean injured his knee in the first half at Los Angeles and will not return, Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith confirmed.

The Bucs already had one starter out with Sean Murphy-Bunting sidelined, and safety Jordan Whitehead just made his return to the field. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford attacked the Bucs’ secondary with 343 yards and four touchdowns through the early portion of the fourth quarter.

Dean had 13 tackles going into the game after a 62-tackle performance in 2020. He also had one interception last season.

Before Dean went down, he came close to an interception but dropped it. “That’s going to hurt every time he watches it,” noted Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Dee Delaney has been called upon to step up for the Bucs with Dean out per Auman. Delaney had three tackles against Atlanta last week, and had four tackles against the Rams. Notably, Stafford went right after Delaney immediately following Dean’s injury, Auman wrote.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has led the Bucs secondary with five tackles through the middle of the fourth quarter. Whitehead and Carlton Davis III have three tackles apiece.

With or without Dean, the Bucs had its hands full slowing down a Rams offense that had scored on six consecutive drives since the first quarter.

Rob Gronkowski Gets a Scare

Tampa took another hit in the quarter when tight end Rob Gronkowski endured a “nasty hit from Terrell Lewis” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Gronkowski left the field to get checked before the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 21-14.

Gronkowski eventually returned to the game. He hasn’t produced a typical Gronk day as he did the previous two weeks — three catches for 47 yards. His stat line popped the first two weeks with 12 receptions, 129 yards, and four touchdowns.