Coach Jennifer King Hinted WFT’s Backfield Could Tear Up Tampa Bay

The Washington Football Team‘s assistant running backs coach, Jennifer King, the first Black female full-time coach NFL, knew her team was primed to win in Week 10, and beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the top team in the NFC South.

Heavy got to speak with the trailblazing coach prior to Washington’s matchup on Sunday, and even though Washington was 2-6 before playing against the Bucs, King exuded a calm confidence that her team was ready to turn things around.

"I think at the beginning of the season, I always talked about just with friends, that if we could stay healthy we could be really good. [But] we didn't stay healthy!" King said with a laugh. "And I think that's tough but that's also football. You got to find a way to get things done."





King also said that Washington’s record doesn’t reflect the team’s prowess on the field. “We’re really close. There’s a play here or there that’s been the difference in several of our games.” Following a bye in Week 9, “The guys have been great about coming in and working every day. There’s a lot of football left and I think we’re going to be a lot better down the stretch.”

And King was right. Washington played their best game of the season on Sunday. The defense held Tampa Bay to 273 yards and intercepted Brady twice. WFT’s backup-turned-starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 81.25% of his passes, throwing for 256 yards and a touchdown.

Not only did Antonio Gibson score two rushing touchdowns against the Buccaneers, who allowed two rushing scores combined over the past eight games, but Gibson reached a season-high rushing total of 24 carries. The positive game script helped, but a good sign for Gibson. pic.twitter.com/LtxgLeexWG — Corbin (@corbin_young21) November 14, 2021

Perhaps, the most impressive part of the game, for which much credit goes to King and head running backs coach Randy Johnson, was how Washington closed out the game against Tampa Bay. Washington was able to seal their 29-19 win with a 19-play drive that ripped 10 minutes and 55 seconds off the clock, capped off with a touchdown by the team’s leading rusher, Antonio Gibson.

Washington’s backfield was on fire on Sunday, accounting for 56% of the offensive production, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Heavy asked King what it’s like to see running backs Gibson, J.D. McKissic, and J.D. Patterson thrive this season. “It’s been great,” King said. “Coach Jordan and I, we put in a lot of work to make sure they’re prepared as possible for each game. In the classroom and on the field. They put the work in and we try to give them the resources available. They’re pros and do a great job on their preparation. It’s been a great relationship.”

King Is Close Friends With Tampa Bay Coach Lori Locust

Prior to Sunday, the last time Washington played Tampa Bay was during the NFC Wild Card game last season, during which the Buccaneers won 31-23. This game was also the first time King stood on the opposite sidelines, of Lori Locust, Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach, the first-ever full-time female coach in the NFL.

While women tend to be pitted against one another in a field mostly dominated by men, King and Locust have become close friends.

“We talk all the time,” King said of Locust. However, due to their demanding schedules, they don’t get to spend too much together during the regular season, but they were able to get together for an incredibly special project with USAA this summer.

“I thought it was exciting just because my dad’s a veteran and I have friends currently in the military, so to have an opportunity to partner with USAA – I jumped at the opportunity. They do a great job sponsoring the NFL. Salute to Service Week, and the different partnerships they do, to be a part of the things they’re doing is great. We got to meet two awesome female veterans, Yencris [Baez] and Vanessa [Thomas], to spend time with them and to hear their stories was really special.”

King Listed in Sports Illustrated’s 100 Most Influential Black Women in Sports





Just before Heavy got to speak with King about her USAA partnership, the 37-year-old coach received a major accolade, being named in Elle-Vate’s 100 Most Influential Black Women in Sports by SI.

King joined an impressive list of Black female luminaries in the sports world, including WNBA’s Lisa Leslie, and Blake Bolden, who’s a scout for the L.A. Kings.

“It’s such an honor to be mentioned with some of those names on the list,” King said. “It’s funny, I started this journey not to be a first, I just wanted to coach football. and it kinda came along with it. Bt it’s something I take very seriously and I think it’s important to have positive representation for any that wants to follow in my footsteps.

