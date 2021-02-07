Buccaneers Great Named to Hall of Fame Before Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers great John Lynch became a Pro Football Hall of Fame member for the 2021 class on Saturday night before his former team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The knock John’s been waiting for. 📺: #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/FtebgGajHA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2021

Lynch fittingly helped the Bucs win their first Super Bowl 18 years ago, beating the Chiefs’ rival then-Oakland Raiders 48-21. He played defensive back for the champs and posted 64 tackles and three interceptions for the season. The former third-round pick amassed 1,059 tackles, 13 sacks, and 26 interceptions.

His career took him from Tampa to Denver for four seasons before ending in New England in 2008, where he played with current Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

