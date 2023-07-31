Buccaneers a Top Landing Spot for $7 Million Superstar, Says Analyst

As Jonathan Taylor continues to battle the Indianapolis Colts over a new contract, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being labeled as a potential landing spot to trade for the star running back. Bleacher Report’s Francisco Rosa believes the Bucs would a top trade partner if things continue to disintegrate between the Colts and Taylor.

“No team in the NFL struggled more to get the run game going last season than the Buccaneers, who finished dead-last in the league, averaging 76.9 yards per game,” Rosa wrote on July 29, 2023. “And with the release of Leonard Fournette earlier this offseason, it’s extremely possible that things won’t get all that better in 2023 for Baker Mayfield and Co.

“Unless they add a bonafide star like Taylor. … Taylor may be the best solution to making the Buccaneers serious playoff contenders again.”

NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor Has Requested a Trade But the Indianapolis Colts Do Not Want to Deal the Star

#Colts owner Jim Irsay: “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 30, 2023

It is fair to ask why Indianapolis would want to trade one of the top running backs in the league. The early signs point to the Colts not wanting to move Taylor, but the star has “formally requested a trade,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Taylor is heading into the final season of a four-year, $7.8 million rookie contract and is slated to have a $4.3 million salary for 2023. The crux of the current conflict is the new deal Taylor is seeking and Colts owner Jim Irsay making disparaging remarks about the value of running backs.

Why Would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Be a Fit for Indianapolis Colts Star Jonathan Taylor?

Would the Bucs be a good fit for Taylor if the Colts have a change of heart on trading the running back? The short answer is Taylor would represent a major upgrade for most NFL backfields, including Tampa Bay.

Things get more complicated when considering what team would want to give up future draft capital and be willing to give the running back a lucrative new long-term contract. The Buccaneers are already beginning a new era following the release of Leonard Fournette, and Rachaad White is expected to take over the RB1 duties. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that the Colts would be expecting an “early-round draft pick” if the team were to change course on trading Taylor.

“The Colts, according to a source with direct knowledge of the conversations, would be seeking an early-round draft pick,” Holder detailed on July 31. “That might be tough given the current climate about the value of running backs.”

Jonathan Taylor’s Market Value Is Projected to Be a 4-Year, $52 Million Contract

From Back Together Weekend in Houston: Recapping a dramatic scene in Indy last night and breaking down the trade request from #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/d0paO64eCB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

There is a reason the 24-year-old is an appealing trade target despite playing a position that appears to be declining in value around the league. Taylor is coming off the worst season of his three-year career rushing for 192 carries for 861 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns in 11 starts during 2022.

The former Pro Bowler dealt with an ankle injury throughout last season but is just one year removed from rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Colts in 2021. Spotrac projects Taylor’s market value as a four-year, $52.2 million contract, but it would be a surprise if the star finds this sort of deal given the massive financial decline of running back deals we have seen this past offseason.