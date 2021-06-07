Buccaneers Will Face Julio Jones in 2021: Report

Tampa Bay won’t contend with star wide receiver Julio Jones twice a season anymore, but the Buccaneers will see the former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowler at least once this year.

The Falcons agreed to trade Jones to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday according to ESPN. While the Bucs don’t play the Titans in the regular season, the two plan to meet for joint practices ahead of a preseason game on Aug. 21 during training camp.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared about the plans on the Pewter Report podcast last week.

“So much of that will depend on how practice goes,” Arians told Pewter Report. “If we get in and have good OTAs and a good mini-camp … As training camp’s going on we’ve got a week set up with the Titans. Hopefully, everything goes (well) so we can do that and we’ll just judge where everybody is at (and decide) how much they play in the preseason.”

Jones had his share of success against the Bucs in 16 career games of the NFC South rivalry. He caught 114 passes for 1,841 yards and 11 touchdowns per Stat Muse.

The Bucs didn’t Jones last season as he played in only nine games due to a nagging hamstring injury. He had 51 receptions, 771 yards, and three touchdowns.