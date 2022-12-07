Bucs Receive Update on Injured Pass Rusher

Amid a slew of injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a little healthier on Wednesday, December 7, as linebacker K.J. Britt returned from injured reserve.

Tampa Bay announced the designation on Wednesday for the second-year linebacker from Auburn, who plays regularly on special teams. Britt sustained an ankle injury in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers and hasn’t played since.

His return can help depth at linebacker behind Lavonte David and Devin White. The Bucs only had Olakunie Fatukasi of late backing up David and White. Britt has two tackles on defense this season, but he produced more as a rookie on defense with seven tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass deflection.

We've activated ILB K.J. Britt from injured reserve.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 7, 2022

Besides Britt’s return to practice, the Bucs added to the practice squad with the signings of safety Nolan Turner and tackle Grant Hermanns. Turner previously spent time on the Bucs practice squad and moved up to the active roster for a four-week stretch where he played on special teams. Hermanns spent time on the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins practice squads this season.

The Bucs previously released two practice squad players, tackle Dylan Cook and cornerback Ryan Smith, on Tuesday.

Todd Bowles Explains Jaelon Darden Release

Besides the practice squad cuts, the Bucs surprisingly released second-year wide receiver and punt returner Jaelon Darden on Tuesday. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained that it was a move the team had to make.

“Well, it’s tough any time you release somebody — he’s a talented player. We thought we did what was best for the team at that point in time,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. Hopefully he catches on somewhere else, but we’re auditioning guys now like we have been. Whether it’s Gio [Bernard], whether it’s Scotty [Miller], whether it’s somebody else we’re auditioning, we’ll make that decision at the end of the week.”

While the Bucs had good punt return production from Darden, 10.6 yards per return, his role in the passing game failed to develop. Darden had two receptions for 26 yards this season. He also once returned kicks as a rookie, but he lost out to rookie running back Rachaad White for most of this season.

One thing I learned from Sunday's game in Green Bay: I want to see Jaelon Darden on the field more as a Receiver. He's really grown since he got to Tampa! #Bucsfilm2022wk3 pic.twitter.com/V3t9APBSd4 — Commissioner Cheah (@StevenCheah) September 29, 2022

“Yeah, that was part of it. That was a big part of it,” Bowles said about finding a better use for that roster spot. “He didn’t do [anything] wrong physically —it wasn’t because he did anything. It was just us moving forward, it was better…He hadn’t played offense in a while and we had some returners, some guys who did a few more things.”

The Bucs selected Darden in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Texas for his speed. Darden finished his unfulfilled tenure with the Bucs with eight catches for 69 yards and 50 punt returns for 300 yards plus 21 kick returns for 426 yards. His longest punt and kick returns with the Bucs were 43 and 34 respectively.

Darden Finds a New Home

A little over a week after playing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, Darden joined the team on Wednesday after Tuesday’s release by the Bucs.

The Browns notably have a strong punt returner already in Donovan Peoples-Jones, who recently returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in Week 13. Darden could help the Browns with wide receiver depth amid wide receiver Anthony Schwartz going on injured reserve.