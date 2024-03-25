Buccaneers’ Lavonte David Reveals 1 Thing He’s Going to Prove Amid Re-Signing

Normally, professional athletes relish proving doubters wrong, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David takes a different spin.

David told Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht “I’m definitely going to prove you right” amid re-signing with the team during a March 22 press conference. A 13th-year veteran, David has a one-year deal “worth up to $10 million” according to NFL.com as he looks to continue his storied career with the franchise.

“He’s elite in every way — as a person, as a player, his stats,” Licht told reporters on March 22. “It’s not really his stats — he’s not really a tackle collector — he makes these plays when they count and very consistently, too. He’s playing at the best level that he’s ever played, right now, and he’ll continue to do that. He’s on a Hall of Fame track, for sure.”

Licht took a moment to rib Hall of Fame voter and Buccaneers podcast host Ira Kaufman regarding David. A former second-round pick from Nebraska, David has 1,480 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 28 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions, 64 pass deflections, and three defensive touchdowns in his career.

Play

“Best words I’ve ever heard spoken. I appreciate that,” David said. “Like I said before, I thank you for the constant communication and the will to be able to get this thing done — for me to be able to come back for another year.”

“Obviously, it’s a dream of mine and a dream of anybody’s to play all of your tenure for one organization. I want to say thank you to the Glazer family, to everybody, for making this happen for me and my family,” David added.

Lavonte David: ‘I Just Knew’

Things didn’t start off as peachy for David when he first joined the Buccaneers in 2012. The team went through eight years of mostly losing seasons and no playoff appearances before Tom Brady’s arrival in 2020.

“I think it’s just my personal drive and my personal competitiveness — knowing that one day, everything would be how it is right now — being able to win three division championships and a Super Bowl,” David said. “I just knew that one day, that would happen.”

“We [were] able to get the right people in the building and we [were] able to do that. For me, personally, I felt like I was giving up if I’d do something like [go somewhere else]. For an organization to draft me and be able to have that faith in me, give me a contract after three years, it just goes to show how they feel about me,” David continued.

“It was only right that I ride it out to see how far this thing is going to go. It’s been a blessing and I’m thankful. We got a Super Bowl and I love it, so I’m definitely grateful for that,” David concluded.

Lavonte David Explains Primary Reason for Longevity in the NFL

Few players last as long as David in the NFL, and recognizes that as a blessing beyond himself.

“First and foremost, God’s grace. I’ve been blessed to be in this position and be able to play at a high level like this when a lot of bad things happen — injuries and stuff,” David said. “To be able to play full seasons without having [any] crazy things happen — no real surgeries and stuff like that — it’s definitely glory to God for that.”

“Adding to it, I’m just trying to take care of myself [by] being on top of things year-round and not letting small things turn into big things and just doing what I’m supposed to do and being where I’m supposed to be and being disciplined throughout the process,” David concluded.