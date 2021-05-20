The Myth of the (Tom) Brady Bunch Super Bowl

It is early February in Tampa and the smell is a mix of cigars, beer and a sprinkle of surprise. Players and fans alike cling to aluminum light beer bottles with the Bucs logo along with the words “champions” as they board luxury boats that are a far cry from the pirate ships of old. The bottles serve as mini trophies recognizing the team’s annihilation of the Chiefs just days before and provide a little liquid courage for the festivities to come.

A rarely-seen buzzed Tom Brady plays a game of 500 with the Lombardi Trophy tossing it from boat to boat across the high seas. The scene matches the oddity of an NFL season played in empty stadiums during a pandemic.

All of it is easy to dismiss as some sort of short-lived superteam built by Brady as if he were playing the franchise mode in Madden. For one of the most competitive athletes of all time to switch teams after two decades, there had to be more to it than Brady wanting to play shuffleboard in the sun while selling more TB12 gear.

During the spring of 2020, Brady had options as the California kid was also linked to the Chargers with other teams like the Saints lurking in the background. Only Brady knows the criteria for his selection but avoiding the New England winters in favor of the Florida beaches is too simplistic of an answer for the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Football is always in the equation for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and this was not a future Hall-of-Famer having pity on a Buccaneers franchise that had lost its way.

“Brady saved the Buccaneers” is the sort of half-truth that gets floated in the Twitter era, bite-sized explanations short enough to fit in a 280-character tweet. Anyone that saw Mahomes throwing the football from his knees throughout the Super Bowl knows Brady’s supporting cast played a major role in proving his move south was a success.

Lavonte David on Potentially Signing TB12: ‘Tom Ain’t Leaving the Patriots’

Bucs star linebacker Lavonte David is a longtime Tampa Bay staple who was selected with the No. 58 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. The All-Pro linebacker endured four straight losing seasons to begin his NFL career. David experienced just one winning season in his eight years prior to Brady donning red, black and pewter. David became one of the few Buccaneers core players who was able to survive the franchise’s lean years to become part of the championship season.

The Bucs mainstay recalled his final meeting with Bruce Arians to put a bow on the 2019 season. Coaches have a tendency to hype up the offseason like a wedding DJ teasing the next song at the reception only to play “We Are Family.” When Brady’s name was brought up, David was skeptical the quarterback would leave the Patriots, let alone have an interest in joining the Buccaneers. During an exclusive interview with Heavy, David recalled his conversation with Arians prior to the Bucs’ pursuit of Brady.

“At the end of the year, because I’m one of the captains on the team I did meet with B.A. [Bruce Arians], and he told me what was going on and how they was going to approach the offseason,” David explained. “They obviously brought up Jameis and how they really loved Jameis, and me, I spoke about Jameis and how much I love Jameis. You know, I look at Jameis as a little brother to me, and I know how bad he wants to win.

Then he [Bruce Arians] brought up other guys, then he brought up Tom Brady. He said it’s a possibility that we could go after Tom Brady. At that moment, I’m like, what, Tom ain’t leaving no Patriots. Tom got six Super Bowl rings with New England. He’s got a legacy there. Why would he want to leave? Then he said, it’s a possibility we get him. I’m like, okay, I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The Bucs Had the Perfect Combo of Cap Space & a Desirable Roster to Lure Brady to Tampa Bay

For years, the Buccaneers were quietly building a roster ready to make a deep playoff run, but it is admittedly hard when your quarterback averages nearly two interceptions per game. The Jameis Winston era never went the way either party wanted, but by the end, it was clear the Buccaneers needed more stability at quarterback. Yet, Brady did not exactly ride off into the sunset in Foxborough either.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht deserves credit not just for the roster construction but also reserving enough cap space to sign Brady to a two-year, $50 million contract. It did not make Brady the highest-paid NFL player, but it was lucrative enough that the quarterback would not need to sell avocado recipes at halftime just to pay the bills.

There is a perception that Brady hand-picked the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl roster like a high-maintenance Chipotle customer micromanaging how much rice goes in their burrito bowl. To be clear, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette played key roles in the Buccaneers’ championship run, scoring all three of the team’s touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Yet, the Bucs had quietly been building a homegrown roster that has been overlooked thanks to Tampa Bay’s splashier signings after Brady joined the team.

The Buccaneers slowly added more pieces to join David as part of a core group that would be desirable enough for Brady to bolt New England. Some of the highlights of the Buccaneers recent draft picks include Mike Evans (2014 first round), Donovan Smith (2015 second round), Chris Godwin (2017 third round), Vita Vea (2018 first round), Carlton Davis (2018 second round), Devin White (2019 first round), Sean Murphy-Bunting (2019 second round), Mike Edwards (2019 third round), Tristan Wirfs (2020 first round) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (2020 second round) just to name a few.

David Learned About the Brady Signing Through the Television Ticker



When it came to Brady’s decision, David was just like one of us, reading the news on the bottom of the television ticker the same way you find out if the Rays pulled out that 15-inning marathon against the Padres from the night before. It would not be the first time Arians’ bold words to David would prove to be true.

“As time kept getting closer and closer, things [were] just coming up across the ticker,” David recalled the 2020 free agency period. “We see speculation and things like that. I remember that day, I remember that day. I woke up in the morning about, I don’t know, probably about 9 or 10 and I see, ‘Tom Brady agrees to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.’ I’m like, what the heck? He [Arians] said it, and it’s actually coming true.”

Brady & the Pats Were the Rare High-School Sweethearts Who Divorced Just Before Retirement

Brady’s final year with the Patriots felt the way a relationship that is headed for a breakup does around the holidays. Nobody breaks up with their significant other on Christmas in the same way that Brady refused to address his future during the season.

Yet, Brady’s marriage with the Patriots was not just any relationship and there were signs of an inevitable split. The two were high-school sweethearts who survived college, made a career, raised a family then divorced just before they were set to retire in Cabo.

The Patriots’ 2019 season ended abruptly with a Wild Card loss to the Titans. Brady’s post-game press conferences are typically brief, but this time, the quarterback took his time with answers addressing each reporter’s question. It was the first sign that the rumors of his departure had substance and were more than just TMZ stories about his house being on the market.

The Buccaneers’ season concluded with an overtime loss to the Falcons cementing their 7-9 status. Winston finished with a familiar stat line of two touchdowns and two interceptions giving him 30 picks for the season. The Bucs needed Brady, but the end of the quarterback’s tenure with New England showed that even the G.O.A.T. could use some help.

Brady: ‘I’m Just Like One of the Guys in This Locker Room’

All this takes us back to the boat parade which seemed just as unlikely mid-season as signing Brady did during free agency. The Buccaneers started the season 7-5 and ironically the defense was exposed in a late-November matchup against the Chiefs where Tyreek Hill backflipped his way to 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s win over the Bucs. David believes it was Brady’s “regularness” that helped the team have success in his first season in Tampa Bay.

“The main thing he [Brady] said was just don’t treat him no different,” David noted. “‘People will probably paint this picture of me as just this superstar quarterback who gets all this pub and all the other nonsense.’ But he was like, ‘Man, don’t treat me no different. I’m just like one of the guys in this locker room. I’m going to play around. I’m going to joke with you. I’m going to compete.’ He said, ‘I’m coming to you guys’ locker room. So, I’m just coming in to try to do my part and try to just fit in with the guys.’ That right there, he gained all types of respect from me.”

The Bucs Kept Their Drunken Promises

Towards the end of the Buccaneers parade, Arians started handing out contracts as if he was Oprah giving out prizes to guests. The Bucs coach promised new deals to seemingly everybody on the roster.

Arians may have been aided by a few drinks over the course of the parade, and David admitted he had his doubts that the Buccaneers would be able to keep their core intact with the number of key free agents. The Tampa Bay coach appeared to be the friend that invites you to a nice dinner and promises to pay for your meal only to bolt for the restroom when the check arrives.

“At the moment, it was all fun,” David explained. “I think I said this before, you said it, he had a little bit too much to drink or whatever. He ain’t probably understand [what he was saying] right now, but I’m sure he knew that it was going to be very, very, very hard to do. But when everybody calmed down and it finally got [down] to it, they figured out a way. It’s football, man. The business side of it, me personally, I didn’t think that it could happen just because of all the demands that everybody on the team [would have]. Guys who was up for contract extensions or things like that. Guys played their tails off and we just came off a Super Bowl win, so they [were] going to demand a lot of money. I didn’t think it was going to happen at first, but when I saw things started happening. Guys reconstructing contracts, all the different ways they were tryin’ save money as far as just trying to get guys back. It kind of blew my mind. I’m like, wow, this is really happening.”

To borrow a phrase from NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, the Buccaneers kept their drunken promises this offseason. Tampa Bay was truly able to bring the band back together becoming the first Super Bowl champions to return all 22 starters from the big game. The Buccaneers are poised to compete for another Super Bowl in 2021 just don’t call them The Brady Bunch this time around.