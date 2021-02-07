Leonard Fournette Makes Strong Statement Before Super Bowl

Before Leonard Fournette or “Playoff Lenny” makes his Super Bowl debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he Tweeted a quick statement about his journey from the waiver wire to the Big Game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Fournette right before the season despite two 1,000-yard seasons in three years after being the fourth pick in the 2017 draft. He signed with the Bucs and played a limited role throughout the regular season but took off in the playoffs, earning the nickname “Playoff Lenny.”

