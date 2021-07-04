A Bucs and Bucks Championship Year? Fan Reactions Pour In

A team that sounds like “Bucs” won a conference championship on Saturday to get a shot at winning a second title in franchise history.

Sound familiar?

That’s what fans on Twitter seem to think as the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers popped up left and right following the Milwaukee Bucks making the NBA Finals on Saturday. The Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, securing a showdown with the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s a look at the fan reaction:

Wisconsin got to see the Bucs win a Conference title, now they get to see the Bucks win a Conference title. Wild. https://t.co/u3bBwtBwWV — b. (@b_heintz10k) July 4, 2021

Imagine if the Bucs win the Super Bowl then the Bucks win the NBA Finals and then the dollar collapses 😂 — Brother Berg (@extracapsa) July 3, 2021

But if the bucks do somehow win, then we have the Bucs and Bucks as Super Bowl and Finals champs — IceCreamCone28 (@IceCreamCone28) July 4, 2021

Bucs won the Super Bowl

Bucks could win the NBA Finals Something about being named Bucs/Bucks this year and I also got one more for you! Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Milwaukee Bucksaredeers Ok there is my dad joke have a great 4th tomorrow — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) July 4, 2021

it don’t matter who they got coming out the East man Milwaukee bucks Tampa Bay bucs it’s whatever — mr guy (@crimsonxkai) July 4, 2021

Whether intended or not, the Buccaneers social media team gave a nod to Wisconites early on Saturday. They posted a replay of wide receiver Mike Evans’ touchdown grab against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game last January.

The Buccaneers, of course, took care of business in Green Bay and then at home in the Super Bowl by beating the favored Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Will the Bucks be able to do the same against the heavily-favored Suns?

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Buccaneers Take Notice of Suns, Too

A few Bucs players tweeted about the Suns during their run through the Western Conference playoffs.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski praised Suns center Deandre Ayton’s game-winning dunk during the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gronkowski just didn’t want to wait so long for it to happen amid the stoppages as referees and the teams talked things over.

“Taking 10 minutes for one second now,” Gronkowski tweeted. “But what a play!”

Taking 10 minutes for 1 second now lol. But what a play! — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 23, 2021

Defensive back Carlton Davis III took note of what a team can do to thwart a repeat in seeing Suns guard Devin Booker put up 47 points when the Sun knocked out the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers on June 3. The Bucs will see such a target on their backs in a matter of months as defending Super Bowl champs.

“Devin Booker showed no mercy last night, and honestly, he had too,” Davis tweeted. “Because when the shoe was on the other foot, they never showed mercy to the Suns.”

https://t.co/eojo4zU5BJ showed no mercy last night and honestly he had too ! Because when the shoe was on the other foot they never showed mercy to the suns . #KeepYaFootOnTheyNeck — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) June 4, 2021

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett started talking about repeating amid the Suns punching their ticket to the NBA Finals on June 30. The Suns ousted the Clippers in six games.

“Congrats to the Suns,” Barrett wrote. “I can’t wait to get that feeling back.”

Congrats to the Suns. I can't wait to get that feeling back #AnotherOne — Shaquil Barrett (@ShaquilBarrett) July 1, 2021

By the time the NBA Finals concludes, Barrett and company will soon be getting back to work at training camp on July 24 in pursuit of getting “that feeling back.”

Bucs Haunting Packers Won’t Stop

Aside from a Bucs highlight of Evans touchdown in the NFC Championship, ribbing about the Packers’ loss has lasted throughout the offseason. Tampa escaped a tie late in regulation when the Packers opted to kick a field goal instead of going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal late in the game. The Bucs prevailed 31-26.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t escape it when he guest-hosted Jeopardy! in the spring. Then, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady began trash-talking to Rodgers about the Packers’ demise in leading up to their golf showdown on Tuesday in The Match.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it,” Brady wrote.