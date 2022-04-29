Buccaneers Make Likely Decision on Possible Trade: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded down from No. 27 to No. 33, and there does not appear to be another deal on the horizon. The Bucs now hold the coveted first pick in the second round as teams get a full day to take a closer look at their draft board, along with the remaining players. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers plan to stick and pick at No. 33 “barring a big offer.”

“Tampa Bay holds the opening pick in tonight’s second-round,” Schefter tweeted on April 29, 2022. “It is likely to hold on to the selection, barring a big offer. Bucs still need help along the defensive line not having re-signed DT Ndamukong Suh.”

The Bucs will have their pick of the top players remaining on the board. ESPN’s Steve Muench predicts the Buccaneers will take the first running back in the draft by selecting Iowa State’s Breece Hall.

“A guard would be ideal here, but the value isn’t there, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Buccaneers trade back again,” Muench detailed. “If they do make this pick, Hall is an intriguing option. Leonard Fournette re-signed, but Ronald Jones II is gone and the Buccaneers’ finished 26th in rushing yards per game last season. They could use the depth.”

Could the Bucs Take QB Malik Willis?

With only one quarterback being selected heading into day two, the Buccaneers have plenty of options if they want to take Tom Brady’s successor. It would be an interesting decision given the team took Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Yet, Malik Willis was not selected on day one despite some projections having him inside the top 10 picks.

Could the Buccaneers pull off a shocker by selecting Willis? Tampa Bay would be a safe landing spot with at least a year to learn behind Tom Brady.

As Schefter indicated, the Bucs are expected to turn to the defensive side of the ball. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean remains on the board, but the position is not a massive need for Tampa. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects that the Buccaneers will land Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall.

“An ascending player, Hall gives Tampa inside-outside versatility on the defensive line,” Brugler wrote.

The Buccaneers Traded Down 6 Spots to Move Out of the First Round

With Brady back in the fold, the Bucs were able to take advantage of adding draft capital by moving out of the first round thanks to their strong roster. Tampa Bay moved down six spots to gain Jacksonville’s first picks in the second, fourth and sixth rounds. Essentially, the Buccaneers received fourth and sixth round picks (No. 106, 180) for just a short slide. If Tampa has a change of heart, The Athletic’s Greg Auman suggested the Falcons, Seahawks and Texans as potential trade partners to move down again.

“The Seahawks, with little more than Drew Lock and Geno Smith at quarterback, could give the Bucs picks 41 and 72, a drop of eight spots in the second round but with a higher third-rounder that could be an offensive lineman like Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann or Luke Goedeke,” Auman proposed.