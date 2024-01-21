NFL Makes Decision on Missed Buccaneers Penalty vs. Eagles

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a way to stop the famed “Tush Push”, linebacker K.J. Britt didn’t get off scot-free.

The NFL fined Britt $5,592 for a facemask of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the 32-9 Wild Card win from Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Britt forced Hurts back on that play, but the referees didn’t spot the linebacker’s hand on Hurt’s facemask.

It proved inconsequential in the final score as the Buccaneers won convincingly. The former Auburn star had three tackles in the game as he shined in the Buccaneers’ six-man defensive front package.

The NFL fined #Bucs LB K.J. Britt $5,592 for unnecessary roughnesss on the #Eagles’ failed two-point Tush Push on Monday night. Britt appeared to grab ahold of Jalen Hurts’ helmet; no flag was thrown.pic.twitter.com/wmuDayYew1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2024

“Well, he was on that package, and they came out in it quite a bit more than they had in the past in 12 personnel,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Tuesday. “K.J. is probably our best downhill thumper.”

“It was very good to have him in there for that, and like I said, K.J. is a good football player. We think we have three starting linebackers in there, and he is a big part of that. He’s earned his right to play. He’s still a leader on our team and he did very well,” Bowles added.

Britt will play on Sunday in the Divisional Round against the Detroit Lions, but the Buccaneers have two players listed as questionable with injuries. Running back Chase Edmonds (toe) and linebacker Shaquil Barrett (ankle) both had limited participation in practice on Friday.

Bowles said during Friday’s press conference that “they’re still questionable, but hopefully trending the right way” before the game.

K.J. Britt Focused on Stopping Lions RB David Montgomery

Lions running back David Montgomery didn’t tear things up against the Buccaneers in their first meeting during the regular season with just 14 yards rushing. Britt wants to keep that result the same on Sunday.

“Everybody knowing where the gaps [are] and fitting in them,” Britt said in Wednesday’s press conference. “He’s a very explosive running back and knows how to run. He follows his blocks well, so everybody has to be in their gap and know where to be at. Everybody has to play the ball that we’ve been playing this last month.”

Montgomery has been a threat overall this season with 1,015 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns this season. He had 57 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card game last Sunday.

K.J. Britt on Lions QB Jared Goff: ‘One of the Best I’ve Seen on Film’

Britt at once gave Lions quarterback Jared Goff high praise, but Britt expects to find a way to shut him down similar to how the Buccaneers limited Hurts.

“Jared Goff is a really good quarterback. We’ve just got to make sure we get in our throwing windows, make sure we’re taking away what he’s really good at. He knows what he’s good at. We’re trying to make sure that we’ve got to limit him, because he’s a really good quarterback — one of the best I’ve seen on film.”

Goff has 4,575 yards passing and 30 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions this season.