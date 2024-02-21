New Detail Emerges on Baker Mayfield’s Desired Contract: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield staying with the team will require a hefty price tag, and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington recently reported what that looks like.

Darlington said Mayfield “wants to get market value” during ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday. Mayfield played on a one-year, $4 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2023, and he produced a career year with 4,044 yards passing for 28 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

“What is that market value? That is what general manager Jason Licht has to navigate,” Darlington said.

Spotrac projects Mayfield for $27.1 million annually or a four-year, $108.5 million deal. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported, “according to league sources”, that Mayfield could want “a tick above Geno Smith’s three-year, $75 million deal with Seattle last year” since Mayfield rebounded similar to Smith this past season.

As Jones added, the Buccaneers could franchise tag Mayfield if deal isn’t reach, but that would cost “more than $35 million” for 2024. The Buccaneers have until March 5 to address that amid competing needs with free agency ahead.

This didn’t mark the first time at least a hint of Mayfield wanting market value came up. SiriusXM NFL Radio co-host Amber Theoharis said she had a conversation with Mayfield at the Pro Bowl, and she noted that she’s “confident Mayfield is eager to find his true market value in free agency” as JoeBucsFan.com wrote on February 3.

Baker Mayfield: ‘I’m Not Going to Just go Chase a Check’

Despite reports of Mayfield desiring a market value payday, he has emphasized a fit and winning versus the check.

“It’s got to be the best opportunity,” Mayfield told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop on January 8. “I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play.”

“After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new,” he added, “but obviously it’s going to be a big-time decision.”

Mayfield bounced around the NFL in 2022 when the Cleveland Browns traded him to the Carolina Panthers, which cut him in December 2022. He then ended the season with the Los Angeles Rams before he joined the Buccaneers in 2023.

A former No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018, Mayfield led the team to the playoffs once, and he earned an $18.85 million fifth-year option with the team in 2021. However, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson the following year and sent Mayfield to Carolina.

Mayfield had a four-year $32.6 million deal with the Browns as a rookie where he earned most of that, $22.32 million, in 2018. He has made north of $10 million only on other team with the Browns in 2022.

Buccaneers Hall of Famer Reveals ‘Gut Feeling’ on Baker Mayfield, 2 Other Key Players

Hall of Fame safety Ronde Barber, who has stayed connected with the Buccaneers since his playing days, believes Mayfield will return along with two other key players. Barber said on WDAE during Tuesday’s broadcast believes Mayfield, linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Mike Evans will all re-sign.

“My gut feeling….was that they would all be back,” Barber said.

For Mayfield, the Evans re-signing is particularly critical amid 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Mayfield told reporters right after the season ended that he wants Evans back.