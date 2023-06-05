Former Bucs Wideout Signs With AFC Team: Report

Breshad Perriman continued the offseason exodus of wide receivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perriman signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced, on Monday, June 5. He became the third receiver from the Bucs’ 2022 roster or practice squad to join another team. Overall, the Bucs parted ways with four receivers this offseason.

We have signed free agent WR Breshad Perriman and waived WR Tyler Adams. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 5, 2023

Scotty Miller previously signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tyler Johnson recently signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Former Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones remains unsigned.

A former first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Perriman played three seasons for the Bucs between two stints. Perriman tallied 20 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns during the past seasons with the team.

His previous stint in Tampa came in 2019 when he played a more prominent role. He caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

Perriman continued a productive role with the New York Jets in 2020 with 30 receptions for 50 yards and three touchdowns, but he didn’t match that again. His 58-yard game-winning touchdown for the Bucs in 2021 turned out to be an anomaly amid his decline.

The Bucs picked up Perriman via a waiver by the Chicago Bears late in the 2021 season before the big highlight touchdown. Perriman saw the field in Chicago before his Bucs reunion.

Besides the Bucs, Perriman has ties to Florida as a former UCF standout in college. His NFL journey has taken him to seven stops, including the Bucs, since 2015.

Bucs Receiver Depth in Question

Amid the offseason departures, the Bucs receiver depth came into question.

The Bucs have two Pro Bowl-caliber receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin plus a solid third wideout in Russell Gage. After that, the Bucs didn’t have another receiver with a full season’s worth of game experience until the signing of David Moore on May 14.

Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger played sparingly as rookies in 2022. The Bucs also drafted rookie Trey Palmer in April along with the signings of rookies Kade Warner, Rakim Jarrett, Taye Barber, and Ryan Miller.

Chris Godwin: ‘A Lot of My Explosion is Coming Back’

Godwin returned to organized team activities this year for the first time since 2021 before he tore his ACL in December that year.

His return to the field took until training camp in 2022. He still produced last season amid 104 catches, 1,023 yards, and three touchdowns.

However, he feels even better this time around. Godwin believes he can really get back to pre-injury form this year.

“I think I’m very close to it,” Godwin told reporters on May 23. “I feel like a lot of my explosion is coming back. I feel very comfortable with the things that I’m working on. It feels really good to be able to have the opportunity to work on my skill development this offseason, as opposed to just working to rehab an injury.”

“To be out here now, it’s a blessing,” Godwin also said. “It was a lot of hard work. … I took some much-needed rest right after the season. But I’m feeling really good. I feel really good with where I’m at. It’s a fresh year (with) fresh opportunities for myself and all the guys around.”