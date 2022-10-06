Bucs to Meet With Former $90 Million Star, Competing With Rival: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be in the running to potentially add Odell Beckham Jr. to an already talented offense. This time, the news does not come from an NFL insider, but Bills star linebacker Von Miller who is keeping tabs on the free-agent playmaker’s recruitment.

The eight-time Pro Bowler revealed that he talks with Beckham weekly adding that the star receiver is “on tour now” with visits to the Bucs, Giants and Saints. Miller hinted that he believes Beckham will ultimately sign with the Bills, but time will tell if the wideout will make a decision in October.

“I talk to OBJ probably every week, I check in with him,” Miller told reporters on October 5, 2022. “I keep in touch with him. OBJ, he’s a vet in this league, too. He understands teams and the way teams are built up, too. I’m sure when he looks at our team, I’m sure he can see himself fitting in our team.

“He’s going on tour now. He’s going to the Giants practice facility and the Saints and Tampa and all that stuff, which he should. He should go around and see the league and get the love. He’s still on a Super Bowl tour. He’s done just about everything in this league. Like, you want to go around and you want to get the love.

“Just me personally, just the way I like to think, I think when it’s time to start chopping the block and I think when it’s time to get down to business, we already know where he gonna be at. We know. Just in my eyes, I think I know where he’s gonna be at.”

Brady on Beckham: ‘I’ve Known Him a Long Time’

Beckham attended the Week 2 matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers with the former Pro Bowler going viral for sharing a pregame moment on the field with good friend Tom Brady. If Tampa Bay is able to sign Beckham, it would not only give Brady another weapon but keep the star wideout away from the Saints. During the September 19 edition of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady spoke about his interaction with Beckham and their friendship.

“It was great to see him,” Brady remarked. “I’ve known him a long time. He’s a Super Bowl champion, and everyone saw kind of what he put on the line last year. So proud of him, I know he’s gone through a lot of rehab this offseason with his knee, and I know that he’s itching to get back to football.

“He was there with one of my favorite UFC fighters, too. So, it was good to see both of them in Odell’s home state. Always good to see him.”

Beckham was on a lucrative five-year, $90 million contract with the Browns but signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Rams after being released in 2021. The Super Bowl champ will likely look to sign a similar one-year contract this season in order to hit free agency again in 2023 once he is fully healthy.

Beckham Has Not Revealed a Return Timeline

"I talk to OBJ probably every week." Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs. Miller concludes with a smile… "I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at."#Bills pic.twitter.com/lSB5rmXiIZ — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 5, 2022

Beckham is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained during the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals. The star playmaker’s return timeline remains murky with Miller suggesting on “The Richard Sherman Podcast” that Beckham could wait until November or December to sign with a team once he is fully healthy. Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud views the Bucs as a contender for Beckham given his relationship with Brady.

“When healthy, why wouldn’t TB [Brady] lobby for OBJ, depending on the health of the WR position? Otherwise he could rejoin the Rams or stay home with the Saints,” Stroud tweeted on September 20 when asked by a fan about Tampa Bay’s chances of landing Beckham.