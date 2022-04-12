Buccaneers Re-Sign Veteran Pass Rusher: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back another veteran player from the team’s Super Bowl LV run on Tuesday, April 12.

Free agent veteran defensive lineman Pat O’Connor agreed to re-sign for a one-year contract with the Bucs according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. O’Connor’s pay hasn’t been reported yet. He “led the team in special teams snaps” last season, Auman wrote, in addition to playing snaps at defensive end.

Bucs bringing another free agent back for 2022 — defensive linemen Pat O'Connor, who led the team in special teams snaps, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Missed end of last season with a knee injury. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 12, 2022

Tampa Bay didn’t offer O’Connor an exclusive-rights free agent tender in March before free agency according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. O’Connor “was one of only two players to play snaps on all six phases of special teams this year,” Pelissero wrote. O’Connor’s “best contributions will be as a do-it-all on special teams” but can “help out as DL depth whenever they need it,” Auman wrote.

The Bucs previously tendered O’Connor in 2021. He made $920,000 with the Bucs last season per Over the Cap.

O’Connor’s 2021 season got cut short with a knee injury, which happened in the Dec. 19, 2021, game against New Orleans. He missed the final three games of the season and the playoffs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported that O’Connor “tore his PCL and partial MCL” according to doctors.

“I’m grinding. I’m getting right. Just day by day. Hit the PT as hard as I could, you know, do everything I could that could slingshot my career in the upward direction, so I’m just locked in trying to get as good as possible as I can,” O’Connor told WGN in February about his recovery.

How O’Connor’s Career Revived in Tampa

Detroit drafted O’Connor in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Easter Michigan. He had 166 tackles and 20 sacks for EMU. The Lions cut him in September 2017, which led him to the Bucs via the practice squad that year, and he played in 40 career games since.

O’Connor played in three games for 2017 but spent the 2018 season on the Bucs practice squad. He then played in eight games for 2019 followed by increased special teams duties during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He has 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his career. His first career sack didn’t come until the 2020 season against the Minnesota Vikings.





“It’s been a long four years coming,” O’Connor told the media in the December 2020 press conference. “It was the best feeling ever to be honest. I haven’t had one in so long but all this work that I put in leading up to this made it worth it.”

O’Connor has played 146 defensive snaps and 843 special teams plays in his career.

O’Connor Calls Tom Brady ‘Dad of the Team’

In O’Connor’s February interview with WGN, he reflected on playing two seasons with legendary Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who retired at the time. Brady unretired on March 13, and O’Connor became the latest Bucs free agent to re-sign since.





“He’s an elite leader,” O’Connor told WGN. “Just the way he presents himself on and off the field, it kind of makes you want to emulate him in a way, so it kind of makes you be a great person and motivates you to be a great person.”

“He’s the dad of the team,” O’Connor said. “Everyone respected everything he said.”

