Patrick Mahomes Sounds off on Tom Brady

Tom Brady has a major fan in Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback still wants to top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his second straight Super Bowl win. During the Super Bowl’s Opening Night, Mahomes cited “the rings that are on his fingers” as a big reason why he needed to borrow from Brady’s game.

“Yeah, there’s a ton,” Mahomes admitted. “The way he’s able to dissect defenses before the snap is something that I truly admire that I’m trying to get to that level. To move within the pocket and be able to reset his feet and be completely calm and still make the throw right on the money no matter who is around him is something that I have to continue to work on. As I continue in my career, I’m going to try to do whatever I can to watch the tape on him because he’s doing it the right way and you can tell by how many Super Bowl championships he has and the rings that are on his fingers.”

Brady on Mahomes: He ‘Has the Ability to Come Through in Clutch Situations’

Brady is not easily impressed, but he has not stopped talking about Mahomes since the Buccaneers found out they were facing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Brady was asked about why he admired Mahomes so much, and the Bucs quarterback pointed to his leadership and ability to come through in clutch situations.

“Again, I think it always speaks a lot when the players that he plays with say great things about him, and it looks like all of his guys on the Chiefs, they love that Pat’s the leader,” Brady explained. “He’s got great relationships with his receivers. I think that always says a lot. I think there is a lot of things that make him a great player. Obviously, his physical skill set, but I think he’s got the ability to focus when the moments are the biggest and to deliver for his team. That’s probably the mark of any great athlete is coming through in the clutch, and I think he’s off to a great start in his career doing that.”



Brady Visited With Mahomes in the Chiefs Locker Room After the 2018 AFC Championship

Brady’s meeting with Mahomes after the Patriots win over the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship has become legendary. The quarterback went into the Chiefs’ locker room to offer Mahomes a few words of encouragement. Now, the two quarterbacks meet for the first time as members of different conferences. Prior to the Buccaneers-Chiefs first meeting in November, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid reflected on what it meant to Mahomes for Brady to meet with him early in his career.

“First of all, I’m thankful that Tom talked to Patrick when Patrick was young and gave him the words of encouragement that he did after the championship game there,” Reid said, per The Spun. “I’m grateful to him for that. To a young guy, that means a lot. I can’t tell you how much I appreciated that, and Patrick did, too. It was just a respect thing and I just really thought that was great. That was a tough game, and he just said, ‘Hey, you just keep being you and things are going to work out.’ I think that just kind of, those simple words, that’s big for a young guy to hear, especially from somebody that great.”