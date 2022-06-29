2-Time Pro Bowl TE Considered ‘Most Logical Match’ For Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely in the market for a veteran tight end.

Following the retirement of starting tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers have a major void at the position. Veteran Cameron Brate projects as the new starter, but he hasn’t been a full-time starter since the 2016 season when he started 10 of his 15 appearances.

The reality is, Brate figures better as a backup tight end or a starter while sharing reps with a more viable option. Greg Auman of The Athletic pitches a number of tight end options the Buccaneers could pursue in free agency and he believes two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph is the “most logical match” for the Buccaneers.

“The longtime Vikings tight end, 32, might be the most logical match for the Bucs,” says Auman. “From 2015 to 2019, he totaled 30 touchdown catches for Minnesota, but he has had just one in each of the last two seasons, playing for the Giants last year and finishing with 26 catches for 257 yards. At 6-6, 265 pounds, he has Gronkowski size and can block as well as catch, and that well-roundedness is probably the most important asset in a potential replacement.”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Rudolph’s Well-Rounded Resume Includes 2 Pro Bowls

Rudolph spent the previous season with the New York Giants, but is best known for his 10-season tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. The 32-year-old notched a pair of Pro Bowl berths (2012, 2017) in Minnesota, serving as the team’s starting tight end from 2012 until his departure after the 2020 season.

At his peak, Rudolph produced 83 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2016 campaign. While he remained durable with the Giants during his lone season stint there — 16 appearances, 13 starts — he was a shell of his former self, producing just 26 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown.

However, Rudolph could provide value to a team like the Buccaneers while sharing snaps with Brate. Rudolph produced a respectable 63.5 offensive grade, 62.9 pass-blocking grade and 59.5 run-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Those grades are all superior to Brate’s production from last season, with the Bucs tight producing a 57.0 offensive grade and 46.7 pass-blocking grade.

Why the Bucs Should Consider Signing Rudolph

That’s not even mentioning how Rudolph produced a 73.8 pass-blocking grade with the Vikings as recently as the 2020 season. For perspective, the 2021 Giants were one of the more dysfunctional teams in the league last season, posting a 4-13 record and ranking 30th in the league in pass blocking with a 52.9 grade.

In other words, if Rudolph plays in a more stable environment such as Tampa Bay — the Buccaneers led the league in pass-blocking grade at 81.3 — he’s likely able to contribute as a superior blocker and decent pass-catching option.

Outside of Brate, the Buccaneers’ other tight end options are rookies Cade Otton (fourth-round pick) and Ko Kieft (sixth-round pick). Kieft is primarily a blocking tight end, while Otton possesses the potential to one day replace Gronkowski. However, the 23-year-old tight end never posted more than 32 receptions ,344 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single season at the University of Washington. Furthermore, he only played in more than eight games in a single season just once during his four years in college.

Signing a reliable and durable veteran at tight end gives the Bucs the best chance at replacing the major void left by Gronkowski’s departure. Signing a proven tight end like Rudolph helps accomplish that task.