Buccaneers Showing a Strong Interest in 5x Pro Bowl Player: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in contact with five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Buccaneers contacted Sherman after starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting sustained a dislocated elbow.

“Sources say the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers touched base with Sherman, 33, last week after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting indefinitely with a dislocated elbow,” Pelissero detailed. “The 49ers also have maintained contact with Sherman since his contract expired in March and, after losing Jason Verrett to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, expressed interest in bringing Sherman back later in the season. The Seahawks have been open about their talks with Sherman about a potential reunion, as well.

“Money is a factor. Sherman had interest from several teams — including the 49ers, Seahawks and Saints — early in free agency, but no team was willing to meet his asking price at the time. (Sherman serves as his own agent.)”

‘Nothing Is Imminent’ With Sherman, Says Bucs Insider

It remains to be seen how far along the Bucs’ talks with Sherman are, but we have seen Tampa Bay show a willingness in the past to take a chance on a talented player during the season. The Bucs signed Antonio Brown last October despite his legal woes that were unfolding at the time. Sherman would be a much less risky addition given his strong history of being a good teammate, but the corner was arrested in July which resulted in five misdemeanor charges.

Despite his strong track record, Sherman could still face a suspension from the NFL for the incident once he is signed to a roster. According to Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, “nothing is imminent” despite the Bucs discussions with Sherman.

“With respect to Richard Sherman, they did reach out to the [Pro Bowl] CB as they do a lot of players but ‘nothing is imminent,’ I’m told,” Stroud tweeted.

Murphy-Bunting May Miss the Rest of the Season

Murphy-Bunting was placed on the Injured Reserve list, but the Bucs have not revealed a specific return timeline. The corner will miss at least three games as part of the NFL’s IR rules, and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians admitted Murphy-Bunting could miss the rest of the season.

“Right now, it could be anywhere from four [weeks] to the end of the season,” Arians noted on September 14th, per Buccaneers.com. “We’re still looking at some MRI and a second opinion on what has to be done, if anything. We’ll probably know more in two days whether it’s a season-long [injury] or three-to-six [weeks].”

Days later, Arians updated Murphy-Bunting’s prognosis noting that the early indications are the corner’s injury will not require surgery. This leaves the door open for a potential return for the corner.

“It’s a big loss,” Arians explained. “He’s very versatile for us. Sean’s very smart – he can go inside and outside as well as play some safety. But Ross [Cockrell] played in a lot of games for us last year so we’ll try to move on from there.”

Sherman played in just five games last season as he dealt with an ongoing calf injury. Pelissero reported Sherman is in football shape and recently dropped 15 pounds.