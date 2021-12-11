The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalized plans for cornerback Richard Sherman on Friday, Dec. 10, activating him for Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Sherman, joined the Bucs on Sept. 29, hasn’t played since Oct. 14 due to a hamstring injury followed by a calf injury. The three-time All-Pro has 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in less than three full games played this season.

“Yeah, right now he’s scheduled to play,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media on Friday. “Hopefully he doesn’t.”





Play



Video Video related to buccaneers make final decision on richard sherman vs. bills 2021-12-11T01:48:17-05:00

Sherman injured a hamstring in Week 6 at Philadelphia. He almost returned on Nov. 14 at Washington but injured his calf during warmups.

His return may consist of playing safety instead of cornerback, too. The Bucs started having Sherman train for the position this week.

“Yeah, I would hope so,” Arians said on Friday. “He’s smart, he’s a DB, so it’s not that hard. It’s just making the calls and checks and motions. Hopefully he doesn’t have to play safety in this game.”

Sherman: ‘It’s Just Seeing the Game Different’

Sherman talked about moving over safety during his podcast, “The Richard Sherman Podcast”, during the week.

“I think it’s going to be cool,” Sherman told Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard during the podcast. “I mean it’s just the run game fits that I gotta get used to. Not getting fooled by quarterback intentions in the middle of the field. It’s just seeing the game different from being on the edges.”

“Bro, the angles from the safety spot, are different than what we’re used to (at corner),” Sherman added.

Sherman’s not a total stranger to expanding his game or knowledge. He helped coach on the sideline in the Bucs’ 38-3 win over Chicago on Oct. 24.

Sherman on Call With Secondary Still in Flux

Sherman could play against the Bills depending on what’s needed for a Bucs secondary that’s still shorthanded.

“[We’re] trying to see what he can and can’t do if something happens. Then he can go in there and try to work on those things,” Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said of Sherman on Thursday, Dec. 9.





Play



Video Video related to buccaneers make final decision on richard sherman vs. bills 2021-12-11T01:48:17-05:00

“It’s a completely different position (for Sherman),” Bowles said. “We cross-train a lot of guys for emergency purposes with the way our secondary has been going down.”

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting returned to action on Nov. 22 against the New York Giants after an elbow injury on Sept. 9 against Dallas. Fellow cornerback Carlton Davis III came back against Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 5 after missing seven games since injuring his quad on Oct. 3. The Bucs might not have cornerback Jamel Dean, who is listed as questionable due to concussion protocol.

At safety, the Bucs will go without free safety Jordan Whitehead a second-straight game because of a calf injury. Arians officially ruled Whitehead out for the Bills game. Fellow free safety Mike Edwards will also sit due to an ongoing suspension for a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. That leaves strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as the only available original starter at either safety position.

Strong safety Andrew Adams will likely start again according to USA Today’s Bucs Wire. Adams started last Sunday at Atlanta.