Richard Sherman Gets Candid on Beef With Tom Brady After Joining Bucs

Many football fans picture new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Richard Sherman and Tom Brady at odds with each other, but the veteran corner set the record straight on their relationship. The perceived beef goes back to the Seahawks’ upset victory over the Patriots on October 14, 2012.

Sherman was seen talking trash to Brady after the game then took to social media with the now-famous “you mad bro” meme directed at the legendary quarterback. The newest Bucs corner discussed his decision on The Richard Sherman Podcast and admitted the two “had our history” adding that they have developed a good relationship as their careers moved forward.

“He reached out initially and just checked to see if I was in shape,” Sherman explained. “He and I had a relationship over the years, and he’s a great guy, very encouraging. Obviously, like you said, we had our history but what happens on the field, stays on the field. And off the field, I think we have a very solid relationship, and I think we both thought it’d be really cool if we had an opportunity to play together at some point in time.

“Obviously, with our situations, it didn’t seem likely at any point in time, but he reached out and said they [Buccaneers] may express interest, and obviously he wanted to play with me. Then their front office reached out, and the conversation started a few weeks ago when they lost their starter, Murphy-Bunting, and then it kind of steamrolled. They got a little more banged up and the conversations continued. You know, there was a little haggling back and forth. Obviously, some conversations with other teams but eventually it comes down to the best opportunity to go out there and win.”

Here is a look at the full podcast episode of Sherman detailing his decision to join the Bucs.





Richard Sherman Podcast Episode 1: I'm Back | PFF Star NFL cornerback Richard Sherman kicks off his podcast powered by SUPERDRAFT with a bang: Sherman is joined by his longtime friend and marketing agent Mitch Eisenstein to discuss a big next step in his career: where he'll be playing for the 2021 season. Sherman and Mitch discuss how he came to the decision, who…

Brady’s Recruiting Pitch Helped Sherman Pick the Bucs Over the 49ers, Panthers & Seahawks

Sherman noted that he was in discussions with multiple teams including the 49ers, Seahawks and Panthers. The five-time Pro Bowler admitted that Brady’s recruiting pitch would have been “very difficult” to pass up.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady reached out and that was a tremendous opportunity [with] him,” Sherman noted. “He’s an all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s [a] very difficult opportunity to pass up.”

Brady Was in Favor of the Bucs Signing Sherman

The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries to cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean which proved to be the tipping point to adding Sherman. Prior to the signing becoming official, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady wanted the Bucs to sign Sherman.

“They have a serious need at corner with a couple high-profile injuries there,” Rapoport noted. “I know there is mutual interest between Sherman and the Bucs. This is something Tom Brady wants, Bruce Arians has openly discussed. Obviously, Jason Licht, the general manager, thought enough of it to bring Sherman in.”

With Sherman and Brady entering the final stage of their careers, the new teammates appear to have squashed whatever tension was between them a long time ago. Sherman’s banter with Brady back in 2012 is still one of the classic rivalry moments, even if they are now teammates.

“Me and Earl [Thomas] walked up to him and said, ‘We’re greater than you. We’re better than you. You’re just a man — we’re a team,'” Sherman said at the time, per Yahoo Sports. “That’s the Brady Bunch; this is a defense. We’ve got 11 players out there to play great ball, and we’re never going to let one man beat us. It’s not just about one man. If they’ve got 11 players out there on offense, then they’re one hell of a team.”