Rob Gronkowski Pranks Tom Brady [Watch]

Rob Gronkowski may never confuse Tom Brady on the football field, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end found a way to do it during offseason free time.

Gronkowski prank called Brady on Thursday per the Buccaneers’ Twitter account.

Sitting on his couch, Gronkowski phoned Brady. After an exchange of ‘heys’, Gronkowski told Brady, “hey, I’m busy right now, can I call you later?”

Gronkowski kept insisting that Brady called originally. Brady, confused at first, finally caught on and played along with Gronkowski.

“I’m confused,” Brady said, grinning.

“I’ll call you later. I got you,” Gronkowski said as Brady laughed.

Gronkowski didn’t have as much luck prank calling his father, Gordon.

“Oh, you didn’t call? The phone was ringing. You called me,” the older Gronkowski said.

It’s not the first prank Gronkowski attempted on Brady per FOX News’ Daniel Canova. Gronkowski went on Brady’s Facebook account on April 1, 2016, and took a selfie of himself dipping a sleeping Brady’s right hand in liquid on the nightstand. “April 1 isn’t the day to get caught napping,” Gronkowski wrote.

The humor between the two longtime teammates and friends has been commonplace for years, especially in Tampa. They had a YouTube series, “Tommy and Gronky“, that ran during the 2020 season. The veteran stars also shared their impersonations of each other and favorite off-field stories at press conferences.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Gronkowski Call Rewinds

Upon calling Brady, Gronkowski said “hey”.

“Hey! What are you doing,” Brady asked.

“I’m busy right now, can I call you later,” Gronkowski responded.

“What are you doing,” Brady asked again.

“I’m busy right now, can I call you later,” Gronkowski responded.

“Yeah,” Brady responded, looking baffled. “Did I call you?”

“Yeah. You don’t remember,” Gronkowski said.

“Did you just call me,” Brady asked.

“No, no. You called me,” Gronkowski said.

“Alright, I did call you,” Brady said, cracking a smile.

“Yeah, yeah, I’ll just call you later,” Gronkowski said.

“I’m confused,” Brady said, grinning.

“I’ll call you later. I got you,” Gronkowski said as Brady laughed.

Gronkowski proceeded to prank call his father, Gordon.

“Dad, why’d you call me,” the younger Gronkowski asked.

“I did,” his father asked. “When did I call you.”

“I don’t know, but I’m busy right now,” Rob Gronkowski said. “Can I call you back?”

“Oh, you didn’t call? The phone was ringing. You called me. I was on with Danny,” his father said.

More FaceTime Fun

Brady and Gronkowski had another call that went viral on social media before the Super Bowl — an ad that got banned from the airwaves. T-Mobile didn’t confirm specifically why the ad didn’t run during the Big Game, but the NFL has a partnership with Verizon, according to Kevin Slane of the Boston Globe.

Now at 20.2 million viewers, the ad depicts a made-up conversation of Brady discussing playing another year or retiring while on the phone with Gronkowski. The bad connection caused Brady to misread Gronkowski’s response and decide to play another year and have Gronkowski unretire. The ad has run on TV since the Super Bowl.

This ad will not air on Sunday. Why was it banned? #TheGOATin5G 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Vh9eBvVmXU — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 5, 2021

In reality, Brady did encourage Gronkowski to return to football after signing with the Bucs in March 2020. The New England Patriots then traded Gronkowski’s contract rights to Tampa in April 2020.

READ NEXT: Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski Joins New Digital Craze