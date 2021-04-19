Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski Doesn’t Golf and Here’s Why

Rob Gronkowski will have some catching up to do on his golf game whenever he retires from football again. He didn’t take out the clubs the first time around.

“Yeah, I didn’t golf in retirement,” Gronkowski told the media on Sunday per ABC Action News’ Kyle Burger. “I just haven’t gotten to golf. I feel like that’s a sport for me in the future.”

Rob Gronkowski is supporting his head coach @BruceArians at the Arians Family Foundation Gala, but Gronk won't be playing golf because "it's too slow for me."@AriansFF @JakeBArians #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/9pJ1z81oZ9 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) April 19, 2021

“Everyone always used to ask me about it, ‘do you golf?’ I’m like, ‘you know, it’s kind of like too slow for me at the moment,'” Gronkowski added. “But I’m starting to understand like as you get older, progress, like you love the game of golf and you understand, so I’m definitely wanting to get into golf, but I just haven’t played in so long.”

Therefore, Gronkowski didn’t golf in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ charity tournament on Sunday and Monday, which included a gala on Sunday evening. The Arians’ Family Foundation supports programs for children in the court system due to abuse or neglect.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady Among Bucs in Attendance

Besides Gronkowski, Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jason Pierre-Paul also attended. Bucs general manager Jason Licht and team owners, Brian Glazer and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, likewise came out per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Bucs outside linebacker @UDWJPP greets @BruceArians with a huge hug at his @AriansFF gala. Pierre-Paul, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are all in attendance, as well as several members of the coaching staff, GM Jason Licht and owners Brian Glazer and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. pic.twitter.com/PXwwwjEek4 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 19, 2021

Brady talked with the media and provided an update about his knee surgery recovery. He reportedly didn’t golf according to Yahoo! Sports’s Jason Owens.

“I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard,” Brady told Laine. “I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I could go this week, but we’ll see how things play out. It’s a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I’m sure we will be.”

Bucs Looking Forward to Fall

Evans said he’s ready to catch passes from Brady in unofficial workouts this offseason, which Brady did with Bucs receivers last year, too.

“We’re just waiting on the call whenever he’s ready to go. The workouts we do with Tom are a little harder than we in the facility,” Evans said per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t mind. I like going with Tom. He does some real good work. It’s about the same amount of running, but it’s a little earlier in the morning.”

Evans gave golf a try at the convincing of Godwin per WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley.

Mike Evans: “Not the best” followed by “I need some big lessons” … he said he was not going to golf today but Godwin convinced him to take a swing pic.twitter.com/p4hue2ndf5 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) April 19, 2021

Pierre-Paul, who had knee surgery this offseason, said he’s “85-90 percent” healthy from rehab and expressed excitement about going for another Super Bowl run per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. The veteran linebacker gave the Bucs consistency on the edge with 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Gronkowski also expressed excitement about next season and called it “unbelievable” for the Bucs to be returning all 22 starters from its Super Bowl team per Auman. No team has done that since 1977 when the then-Oakland Raiders did it.