Buccaneers Key Player to Have Surgery: Report

Tampa Bay didn’t come away unscathed in ending its two-game losing streak with a 26-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones III will have surgery on his broken pinkie finger on Tuesday according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud. Jones may miss a game, Stroud wrote, as wide receiver Chris Godwin did when he had a similar injury and procedure earlier in the season.

Jones injured the pinkie on his touchdown leap in the first half, The Athletic’s Greg Auman Tweeted.

This is correct. After leaping for TD just before halftime, Ronald Jones went to sidelines, took off his glove and looked at his left pinkie. McCoy took most of the initial drive to open the second half. https://t.co/PrLEPJSERl pic.twitter.com/lbiCoB2Gxs — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 14, 2020

Jones returned to the game and finished with 80 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries. He hit the 900-yard mark for the season against the Vikings.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians first disclosed the injury on Monday according to Auman via Twitter.

Arians says Ronald Jones may have fractured a pinkie in Sunday's win — he came back in and played, but that injury could impact things moving forward. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 14, 2020

The Bucs (8-5) visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on Sunday.