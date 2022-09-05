Buccaneers Sign Former NFC Foe Starter Ahead of Showdown vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding depth at linebacker as the team announced the signing of Kenny Young to the team’s practice squad on September 5, 2022. Young started 13 games for the Rams over the last two years before Los Angeles agreed to a mid-season trade with Denver in 2021.

The veteran linebacker notched 75 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble during his 13 appearances last season. Young signed with the Raiders over the offseason but Las Vegas released the defender in August.

Young will wear No. 33 as he begins his stint with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay also announced the team has reached an injury settlement with cornerback Rashard Robinson.

Young Notched a Sack & Forced Fumble vs. Bucs in 2021

The veteran defender will begin his time in Tampa on the team’s practice squad but is an intriguing candidate to be promoted to the active roster, potentially sooner rather than later. Young became a popular free agent after being released by the Raiders as the linebacker met with the Seahawks prior to joining the Bucs.

As The Athletic’s Greg Auman pointed out, the Buccaneers got an up-close look at Young’s upside as the former Rams linebacker notched a sack against Tom Brady as well as a forced fumble versus Tampa Bay in 2021. There is also a possibility for Young to become a special teams contributor for Tampa Bay.

“New Bucs LB Kenny Young could help on special teams, yes,” Auman tweeted. “Didn’t play a snap there last year, but played 385 snaps in his first two seasons with Ravens and Rams, eight special-teams tackles.”

Bowles on Parsons: ‘He Definitely Qualifies as a Game-Wrecker’

As for the opposing linebackers, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles admitted that Cowboys defender Micah Parsons has the attention of the team. Parsons was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for his spectacular pro debut in 2021.

“He definitely qualifies as a game-wrecker,” Bowles explained during a September 1 press conference. “They use him inside, they use him outside, he can rush the passer from anywhere. He can blow up runs, he can cover. He does a lot of things, he causes a lot of problems. They cause a lot of mismatches for him, they get him in position where he’s on the back a lot, but he can beat linemen as well. He’s a true game-wrecker.”

Godwin Is Practicing Without a Knee Brace

Another encouraging step for Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, who is now practicing without a brace on his knee as he works his way back. He’s the one without a jersey on in the middle: pic.twitter.com/J1gjSJwTXZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 5, 2022

Things are trending upward for star Bucs receiver Chris Godwin who is coming back from a season-ending ACL injury. Godwin was spotted without a knee brace as the Buccaneers begin practice for their Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.

“No knee brace today for Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin but he’s still in a non-contact jersey,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine tweeted on September 5. “Huge development for him though. They have not committed to playing him Week 1. It’s TBD. His recovery hasn’t been dictated by a predetermined time frame. It’s all how he feels.”