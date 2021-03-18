Buccaneers Secure Important Free Agent: Report

Tampa Bay will keep consistency in the kicking game after re-signing free agent Ryan Succop on Wednesday evening per reports.

The Buccaneers re-signed the veteran kicker to a three-year $12 million contract per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Succop will get $6.25 million guaranteed and $8.25 million in the first two seasons.

The Bucs will get a salary cap hit of $2.4 million according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Succop’s agent, Jole Turner, shared the news with ESPN per Laine.

“On behalf of Ryan Succop and his family, we just want to thank the Glazer family, Jason Licht and the administration staff, Coach Arians and the coaching staff for their commitment to wanting to win another title, or more, and for wanting Ryan there to be a part of it,” Turner said per Laine.

Succop went 52-57 on extra points and 28-31 on field goals. He nailed seven of nine attempts from 40-49 yards per Pro Football Reference.

His re-signing brings stability to the position that the Bucs haven’t seen since 2010-2012 with Connor Barth according to ESPN Statistics & Informatio via Laine. The Bucs haven’t had consecutive seasons with the same kicker between then and now, Laine wrote.

Succop came to the Bucs on a $1.05 million contract for one year in 2020 per Laine. He previously played for Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2019 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 to 2013. In Tampa, he beat out Matt Gay and Elliott Fry for the kicking job per Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs.

The former seventh-round draft pick from South Carolina owns an 83-percent career field goal percentage and a 96.3-percent career mark on extra points.

