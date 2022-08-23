Buccaneers a Potential Landing Spot for Rival Quarterback: Analysis

A second chance with Todd Bowles could await quarterback Sam Darnold if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers land the beleaguered former No. 3 draft pick.

Darnold lost the starting job for the Carolina Panthers on Monday, August 22, to Baker Mayfield, who the team traded for in the offseason. The Panthers don’t plan to trade Darnold according to league sources via Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Carolina owes Darnold $18.85 million for this season per Spotrac, and releasing the former USC star won’t recoup any of that salary.

🤯 Here’s a stat that I still don’t believe: Sam Darnold is the 1st quarterback in NFL history with 5 rushing touchdowns in the first four games of the season. pic.twitter.com/VeqnvUG9I6 — Panthers On Tap👨🏻‍🍳 (@PanthersOnTap) August 16, 2022

That’s where the Bucs could come into play — if the Panthers opt to release Darnold or let him walk in free agency next year. The Bucs have superstar quarterback Tom Brady, 45, for at least one more season after his retirement and unretirement followed by an 11-day hiatus at training camp. He may retire next year or go elsewhere in free agency.

After Brady, the Bucs have Blaine Gabbert, who hasn’t started since 2018, and Kyle Trask, who hasn’t played an NFL regular season snap. The Bucs notably mustered 27 points on offense in two preseason games with Gabbert and Trask under center. Fellow Bucs backup Ryan Griffin threw four passes in his career, and he hasn’t played in this preseason.

The Bucs could either snatch up Darnold if waived before the season or pursue him in free agency. Bowles, who coached Darnold with the New York Jets in 2018, started the former USC star and No. 3 draft pick as a rookie. Darnold threw for 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games played.

Bruce Arians on Darnold’s Potential

Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, now the senior advisor to the general manager, spoke highly of Darnold in 2018. Arians notably was involved in the careers of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis as an assistant coach before his stint with Brady and the Bucs.

“I like the way he moves in the pocket and keeps his eyes down field,” Arians said of Darnold in 2018 via the New York Post’s Peter Botte. “He’s not looking to run, he’s not looking to rush the throws, he just has a natural feel for it. That’s one of the hardest things when you’re teaching those guys. He can make every throw, that’s for sure.”

this throw from sam darnold is absurdpic.twitter.com/wb2Qp8K66h — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 21, 2020

Arians notably has been involved in coaching quarterbacks at training camp this year according to JoeBucsFan.com. Arians also hasn’t ruled out being more involved in coaching down the road per JoeBucsFan.com.

Stronger Talent in Tampa for Darnold

The Bucs also have superior talent on offense compared to the Jets and Panthers teams that Darnold played for. The Panthers didn’t have any Pro Bowlers on offense in 2021. The Jets had a Pro Bowler in wide receiver Andrew Roberts in 2018, and that was it for the three-year span of Darnold’s tenure.

The Jets don't deserve Sam Darnoldpic.twitter.com/nYs7qlgUvo — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 2, 2020

Darnold also only had one season with Bowles in New York before the Jets fired Bowles in December 2018. Things never improved for a quarterback who once entered his final college season as a Heisman Trophy favorite. Darnold’s time in New York ended with 8,097 yards passing and 45 touchdowns versus 39 interceptions in three seasons before a trade to Carolina.

Things didn’t improve in Carolina for Darnold last year. He threw for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns versus 13 interceptions in 11 starts for a 4-7 record.