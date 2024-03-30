Son of Former NFL All-Pro Could Fall to Buccaneers

As far as football pedigree goes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could do a lot worse than the son of a former NFL All-Pro linebacker.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is slotted to the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft in the latest seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller released on March 27.

Miller has the Buccaneers taking Trotter Jr. at No. 92 overall with a pick obtained in a trade that sent cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions.

Trotter Jr.’s father, Jeremiah Trotter, played 11 seasons in the NFL and was a two-time NFL All-Pro linebacker and four-time Pro Bowler.

“Devin White is gone and Lavonte David turned 34 this offseason, so the Bucs need youth at linebacker,” Miller wrote. “Trotter has the toughness to be a two-down run-stuffer after 28 run stops over the past two seasons.”

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s Size Might Factor in Draft Prediction

Trotter Jr. doesn’t have the ideal size for an inside linebacker at 6 feet and 230 pounds but more than makes up for it in playmaking ability and football IQ.

“He is really smart. Always under control,” one anonymous AFC executive told NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein about Trotter Jr.. “He gets guys lined up and he’s really quick to read and react. If he was a little bigger I could see him going in the first (round).”

Trotter Jr. was a defensive standout for Clemson the last two seasons. He had over 80 tackles and 13 tackles for loss each year on the way to being named second-team Associated Press All-American twice. He also showed a knack for game-changing plays, with four interceptions over his last two seasons, including two interception returns for touchdowns and over five sacks each season.

“(Trotter Jr.) plays with dogged determination and a nose for the football that helps him pack out the stat sheet,” Zierlein wrote. “Trotter comes from NFL bloodlines and operates with consistency, play strength and a willingness to do the dirty work. He’s quick to diagnose and moves with exceptional body control and footwork to play around bodies and get to the rock. He’s not very big or long, but his football IQ makes it a moot point.”

Play

Buccaneers Struck Gold with ACC Linebacker in 2023 Draft

The Buccaneers hit paydirt in the third round of the 2023 draft with Louisville outside linebacker YaYa Diaby at No. 82 overall.

Diaby had a breakout season as a rookie, playing in all 17 games with 7 starts and a team-high 7.5 sacks. He also finished second on the team behind David with 12.5 tackles for loss.

Trotter Jr.’s NFL pedigree will be tantalizing for teams, and something he hasn’t shied away from talking about. He also might not be the last Trotter to make it to the NFL — younger brother Josiah Trotter is a highly-recruited freshman linebacker at West Virginia.

“I’ve never been the type to shy away from being the son of Jeremiah Trotter,” Trotter Jr. said at the NFL combine. “I appreciate him. He’s always taught me a lot about the linebacker position and he’s really helped me get to this point today.

“I never really thought I was in his shadow. I never really thought there was pressure on me to make it. He’s a great dad, a great father, and I really appreciate him.”