Bucs’ Tom Brady Makes Telling Comment About Rams’ Star

Reality hit home for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, 44, when he saw Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Aaron Donald working out.

“I think I’m part crazy,” Brady said on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Wednesday, June 15. “I mean, I think that’s the reality. I’m [almost] 45 years old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. And I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram and I’m like, ‘Damn, maybe I should’ve retired.’ Because he’s a beast.”

“But, you know, I had the appetite to compete and it’s gonna be gone soon. There’s no doubt about it. I’ve got to really just appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.”

Donald helped keep the appetite fresh for Brady when the Rams beat the Bucs 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round last season. Donald notably sacked Brady once in that game.

Brady retired Feb. 1, just nine days after falling to the Rams, but he returned to the Bucs 41 days later on March 13, right before free agency started.

Brady: ‘We Had Quite a Bit of Time Together’

Despite his seven Super Bowl rings, loads of records, and millions of dollars; he couldn’t stop there. Brady coming back took negotiating with the one who had expressed interest publicly in him retiring — his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“We had quite a bit of time together,” Brady told Patrick.

Brady previously told Complex’s Mike Stefano about his conversations with Bundchen and their family. Brady described Bundchen as supportive of a comeback, per Stefano, as the Bucs front office could only wait so long for Brady.

“I think mostly when I kind of told the team, ‘Look, you guys gotta make plans without me’ and then Jason [Licht] and Bruce [Arians] said ‘just give it time,’ I said, ‘Look, I feel pretty strongly,'” Brady told Patrick.

“And then time went by and then you just get super competitive,” Brady added per Patrick.

When Brady announced his unretirement, he mentioned “unfinished business” in reference to the Bucs falling short of the Super Bowl last season. Things fell into place for the Bucs as free agency kicked off with key re-signings, a trade, and solid free agent additions.

“I’m really excited about going out there and trying to compete and win a championship,” Brady told the media on June 9.

Brady on What’s Next

Brady also talked with Patrick about his next career in the broadcast booth with FOX whenever he finally retires from playing football.

“There’s a lot of learning curve, obviously,” Brady told Patrick. “It’s going to be a totally new career. It’s a new opportunity for me to try something that I’m going to work really hard to prepare to be as good as I could possibly can be. Knowing that, the day that I walk on the set for the first time won’t be my finest moment. There’ll be a lot of growing pains and I’ll have to learn to be really good at it, but I also think there’s part of it that excites me.”

