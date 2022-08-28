Bucs’ Tom Brady: ‘I Read All These Stories’

Amid Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady facing a blitz of questions about his 11-day absence, he doubled down on where his loyalties are.

“I read all these stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone,” Brady told reporters on Saturday, August 27. “And I was like, ‘I only was gonna go to one place, which was here.’ I think this whole organization knows that.”

Brady, who saw his only preseason snaps on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, had been the subject of numerous rumors amid his absence from training camp. Speculation largely surrounded Brady now viewing the Bucs as plan ‘A’ for 2022.

.@TomBrady got some preseason work in before Year 23. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/RSklgTeSDq — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2022

Brady wanted to join the Miami Dolphins in 2022 as a part owner and quarterback before the Brian Flores lawsuit made it impractical according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Shortly before Brady’s return to training camp, UFC president Dana White talked up nearly getting Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 instead of the Bucs. White claimed that then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden rejected the deal.

Instead, Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020 for Tampa Bay. Brady retired for 40 days during the 2022 offseason, and he ultimately returned to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

“All the conversations we’ve had over a period of time — I chose the right place for me,” Brady added. “And I’m very proud of the effort that everyone’s put in to make the relationship work. [owner] Joel [Glazer] has been amazing. [general manager] Jason [Licht’s] a great friend of mine. Bruce [Arians],Todd [Bowles], all the coaches.”

“It’s been an amazing relationship and I’m very grateful to everybody for allowing me to come down here and experience this part of my football life which, [if] I looked back, it would probably be incomplete had I not had it. I’m happy I’ve had it,” Brady concluded.

Brady: ‘It’s All Personal’

Speculation and rumors during Brady’s 11-day break also included theories that would retire again or that he was on “The Masked Singer” reality show.

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady told reporters . “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Tom Brady heads into the locker room with teammates after Saturday’s preseason finale vs. Colts. pic.twitter.com/3pu6TpzUI5 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2022

Brady had been on vacation in the Bahamas according to sources via Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. At 45, Brady has a son, Jack, in high school and two younger children, Benjamin and Vivian, plus his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Brady praised how the Bucs have been helpful in considering the whole of his life.

“I think since I came to this organization, it’s been amazing — it’s just been an amazing experience for me to come to this place and be as supported as I have for a long period of time,” Brady said.

Brady: ‘Doesn’t Take Me Long’

Brady, who looked sharp in his return to the field with 6-8 passing for 44 yards, reiterated that he’s ready for the opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.

“I feel good. I’ve played football for a long time. I’m pretty good at it,” Brady said. “Doesn’t take me long for me to remember how to play it.”