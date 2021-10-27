Tom Brady 600th Touchdown Ball Recipient Reveals What He Really Wants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy, who gave up Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown football, wants something more than all the money and Bucs merchandise coming his way.

“Maybe play a round of golf with Tom as a repayment,” Kennedy told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano on Monday. “I think that would be pretty cool.”

.@Buccaneers fan, Byron Kennedy, who returned @TomBrady’s 600th career pass TD ball joins @AndrewSiciliano to share his one request from Brady 👀. pic.twitter.com/Na05vhVIyG — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 25, 2021

Siciliano then humorously asked Kennedy if he would want to call plays for the Bucs on Sunday instead. The Bucs (6-1) face their NFC South rival New Orleans (4-2) at the Superdome.

“Well, if I was calling plays, we’d probably lose against the Saints, so I’ll leave that up to the team,” Kennedy said with a laugh.

After double checking with Kennedy that golfing with Brady was it, Siciliano directed an announcement to Brady on air. Siciliano assured Kennedy that the show is probably “on the air at One Buc Place”, where the team trains.

“All he wants Tom is a round of golf,” Siciliano said.

“We’ll see you out there on the links,” Kennedy added.

The Bucs compensated Kennedy with various memorabilia from a $1,000 credit at the Bucs team store to signed jerseys, a helmet and cleats. Brady also threw in a bitcoin worth around $63,000.

Did the Bucs' fan get a good deal for Tom Brady's 600th TD ball? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DtFOCvYh6w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2021

Brady Gives Shoutout to Kennedy on Monday Night Football

Brady at least mentioned Kennedy on the “Manningcast” during Monday Night Football and said he will send Kennedy a bitcoin worth “roughly” $63,000 per independent sports reporter Jeff Eisenband.

“I’m also giving him a Bitcoin.” -Tom Brady is making sure Bucs fan Byron Kennedy gets some crypto for Brady’s 600th TD football (1 Bitcoin = roughly $63,000 right now) pic.twitter.com/bituC5FiOQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 26, 2021

Kennedy appreciated the moment.

“Tom Brady said my name on national television,” Kennedy tweeted.

Kennedy Didn’t Know He Received the 600th Touchdown Ball

Amid Kennedy’s excitement of wide receiver Mike Evans giving him the ball after catching a 9-yard touchdown from Brady, the Bucs fan had no idea of the ball’s significance.

“I was just so happy to get it — touchdown ball from Mike Evans,” Kennedy told Siciliano. “I had know idea how significant it actually was.”

Hence Kennedy also didn’t know that the ball could be worth $900,000 according to Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions.

“I don’t think it would have changed anything. People were saying that I could have made half of a million dollars or something like that,” Kennedy told Siciliano. “But had I kept the ball, I wasn’t going to sell it. It would have sat in my office at home. It would have been a different memorabilia item, so I probably would have done the same thing.”

A Bucs staff member came to ask for the ball instead.

“And my first reaction was ‘no,'” Kennedy told Siciliano. “I’ve never gotten a football like this. This is the coolest thing ever.”

“We went back and forth a little bit, and he’s basically saying, ‘Tom Brady really wants the football,'” Kennedy added. “So like I said earlier (in the interview), you can’t say ‘no’ to Tom Brady. He’s asking for his record-breaking 600th touchdown football back. He’s the one who earned it. I just got lucky (and) happened to be there at the right time.”