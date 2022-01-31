Tom Brady Can Clear Air About Retirement on Podcast Monday Night

Tom Brady gets to address the swirl of reports that he’s retiring from the NFL during his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, January 31.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will talk with host Jim Gray on their weekly podcast at 7 p.m. ET on Sirius XM Radio. Brady retirement reports surfaced on Jan. 28 with CBS Sports calling it imminent followed by ESPN announcing his retirement on Jan. 29. Afterward, refutes of the reports poured in from Brady’s father, Brady’s agent, and the Bucs.

Mad Dog Sports radio will carry the Brady-Gray interview first at 7 p.m.

Brady, 44, has been out of the U.S. since the Bucs’ season ended last week according to Tom Curran of NBC Boston. The Bucs quarterback had just finished an MVP-caliber season with league-highs of 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns.

New Theory on Brady Retirement Report Snafu

When Brady’s final episode of his 10-part documentary “Man In The Arena” didn’t air on Jan. 19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had intel on why.

WEEI producer Chris Curtis and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe both shared that theory on radio shows on Jan. 31.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk ‘caught wind of Schefter got the information about Brady’ according to Curtis on the “Greg Hill Show”.

How exactly did Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington get the information that Tom Brady is retiring from the #NFL ?@_ChrisCurtis has a scoop on how it all went down! 📻: 93.7 FM @weei

🎥: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC

📡 : https://t.co/2YS6X8Hwa2

📝: https://t.co/L38S8Erqw8 pic.twitter.com/H8vv6gDx7F — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 31, 2022

“Turns out, one of the people editing the final episode of ‘Man In The Arena’ told Adam Schefter that … the final episode of ‘Man In The Arena’ will be a retirement announcement from Tom Brady,” Curtis said on radio show. “Which is why they felt so confident to go with this, without checking with either Tom Brady or the Tampa Bay Bucs.”

Howe talked on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show about how the last-minute change with the 10th “Man In The Arena” merited Schefter following up.

“If you want a conspiracy, who knows? Maybe somebody saw the final episode and called up the reporters. There’s a lot of ways that this could have potentially leaked,” Howe told the “Toucher & Rich” hosts. “A tip can come from strange places. Any time you get a tip — especially on a story that’s that big — you’re gonna see it all the way through. … So if they got a tip like that in any sort of capacity, they know the people to call.”

Howe notably reported via a source that Brady called the Bucs on Jan. 29 “to inform them he’s not even close to making a decision about retirement” yet.

Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 29, 2022

Bucs Announce Brady’s Status for Pro Bowl

If Brady retires, the Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 6, won’t mark the final time to see the GOAT in action.

The Bucs confirmed on Monday that Brady won’t play in the Pro Bowl due to an aggravated shoulder according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Tackle Tristan Wirfs, who missed the Divisional Round game on Jan. 23 due to an ankle injury, also won’t play, Stroud reported.

#Bucs announced that Tom Brady (aggravated shoulder) and T Tristan Wirfs (ankle injury) will not play in the Pro Bowl game. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 31, 2022

Brady, who made his 15th Pro Bowl, hasn’t played in the all-star game since 2005, Greg Auman of The Athletic wrote. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will take Brady’s spot according to Pro Football Talk.