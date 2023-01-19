How Bucs QB Coach Retirement Impacts Tom Brady’s Future

Tom Brady likely won’t call newly-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen early on about 2023 plans as he did before in 2022.

Brady may stay in touch with Christensen, however, given their close relationship, but Christensen’s retirement doesn’t bode well for Brady sticking with the Bucs. That’s how JoeBucsFan.com views it amid Christensen’s retirement on Thursday, January 19, which coincided with the Bucs firing a host of coaches. Brady will become a free agent in March unless he retires or the Bucs find a way to re-sign him.

Brady and Christensen “seem very tight” and Christensen “talked publicly about how close he is with Brady” according to JoeBucsFan.com. Oftentimes, they talked on the team bus or after practice, which included “laughing and joking then talking football”, JoeBucsFan.com added.

Christensen got a call from Brady the morning after the 2020 Super Bowl win about how they could improve for the 2021 season. Christensen also received a call from Brady shortly after the quarterback’s unretirement.

If the Bucs front office “thought Brady would return, they’d find a way to keep Christensen” plus “Christensen would find a way to stick with Brady”, JoeBucsFan.com wrote. Christensen, 66, completed a long coaching career, which began in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Mississippi.

Christensen has worked with a few great quarterbacks besides Brady, which include Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis. That includes the year Manning led the Colts to a Super Bowl win in 2010 when Christensen served as the offensive coordinator. Brady has high regard for Christensen.

“When I think of Clyde, a big smile comes to my face because he’s a great coach, obviously, he connects with people,” Brady told the Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer in 2021. “But he’s just one of the finest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life. It’s an amazing balance between a coach who pushes you and is competitive, but also at the end of the day an incredible husband, father, friend. He’s just everything. So when he speaks, everything is so genuine. He cares so deeply about everybody. He’s an amazing man, that’s really what it comes down to.”

Julian Edelman Doesn’t See Brady Returning to Tampa

Julian Edelman, who played with Brady in New England for a decade, doesn’t believe Brady will stick with the Bucs in 2023.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” Edelman said on “Inside the NFL” on Paramount Plus. “Just because, Tom’s a businessman, Tom’s a smart guy. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win — if he wants to continue his playing career. I don’t know.”

Julian Edelman: Tom Brady is DONE in Tampa 😯 What could be next for the GOAT?! pic.twitter.com/8TwNLT2cw0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2023

“He’ll probably sit these next two weeks, hang out with his family and assess the situation,” Edelman added. “I’m sure he has a routine now, because he’s probably been thinking about this these last three or four years, you know. ‘Am I gonna play? Am I not gonna play?'”

“I’ll give him a call and bug him a couple of times, see if he’ll give me anything — he probably won’t,” Edelman concluded.

Brady Drops Hint of Goodbye After Loss vs. Cowboys

Brady gave a tip of the cap to Bucs fans on his way off of the field after a 31-14 Wild Card defeat against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. Then Brady at least said goodbye to the local media and sounded reflective about his time in Tampa since 2020.

A tip of the cap to Tampa. Hugs for his parents. Tom Brady’s 23rd season comes to an end. @abc6 pic.twitter.com/Lt4ZJJ1dy8 — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) January 17, 2023

“I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year,” Brady told reporters afterward. “I really appreciate all your effort. I know it’s hard for you guys too. It’s hard for us players to make it through [the season]. You guys got a tough job. I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport.”

“We’re very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization. It’s a great place to be,” Brady added. “Thank you everybody for welcoming me. And [to] all you regulars, just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So, thank you very much. Appreciate it.”