Tom Brady May Never Wear Creamsicle and Here’s Why

Tom Brady wearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers creamsicle throwback uniforms may only make it into digital instead of real life due to an apparent administrative snafu.

The NFL sent a memo on Thursday to teams about retiring the one-helmet rule and opening the door for a second helmet. That second helmet allows some teams such as the Bucs to use throwback uniforms that wouldn’t match the current helmet. The league restricted teams to one helmet since 2013 for safety reasons.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, the timing of actually fielding the throwbacks while Brady is under contract doesn’t line up at this moment. The Bucs have Brady until at least 2022, but the team can’t get “Bucco Bruce” helmets and creamsicle jerseys on the field until 2023 based on the memo’s deadlines. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared the memo on social media.

“Here’s the one fact that most have overlooked: Although teams have until July 31 to adopt a second helmet for 2022, it’s too late to submit to the league a uniform change for 2022,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote. “Thus, unless the Bucs want to wear their Bucco Bruce helmets with one of their red-and-pewter configurations, the old-school helmets won’t be back until the old-school uniforms can return, in 2023.”

Brady playing in 2023 isn’t a shoe-in. He has consistently said he plans to play until age 45. He also recently said playing until 50 is “a long time” in an interview with USA Today’s Jori Epstein. Brady will be 46 when the 2023 season kicks off.

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that,” Brady told Epstein. “If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Bucs Committed to Bringing Back Creamsicle

Whether or not Brady will get to wear the Bucs’ original look, team leadership has made a clear commitment to bringing back the throwbacks.

“It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization,” Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford said on Thursday before the NFL’s announcement according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight. “We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted.”

Tampa last wore the throwbacks in 2012 before the NFL implemented the one-helmet rule.

Brady Wants to Wear Creamsicle

Brady made it known early on in his first season with the Bucs that he wants to wear the team’s old uniforms.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine caught Brady’s Instagram post about the throwback in September 2020. Brady wrote “bring back the creamsicles Buccaneers.”

Brady isn’t alone in that sentiment. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians talked about his interest on the Dan Patrick Show last year. Linebacker Lavonte David wants them back, too, and actually wore them in 2012, he said on Good Morning Football in 2017. David said he can “swag it out” in the throwbacks.

"I love the creamsicle uniforms. I wish we could bring them back."@TBBuccaneers LB Lavonte David is ready to rock creamsicle color rush pic.twitter.com/42Ug8yoJlF — GMFB (@gmfb) November 15, 2017

Bucs fans and the organization hope Brady will get to “swag it out” in creamsicles, too, someday.