Tom Brady’s Parents, Tom Sr. & Galynn, Battled Through COVID-19

Tom Brady’s parents, Tom and Galynn Brady, both battled through COVID-19 in 2020 as the quarterback started the NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom’s dad, Tom Sr., recently opened up about their health challenges and how it impacted his son as he transitioned to a new team.

“We’ve never missed a game at Michigan or New England or wherever,” Tom Sr. told ESPN. “For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if they were playing — much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That’s serious stuff.”

The good news is it appears Tom’s parents have made a full recovery. After Tom Sr. discussed their bout with COVID publicly, Tom was asked how their health scare impacted him personally during the season.

“They’re doing great, so I think that’s the best part about all of it is they came through it,” Brady noted during a January 28 press conference. “You know, I think one thing as you get older. As an athlete, one thing for me experiencing a lot of different things over the course of my career is there is a lot of family things that take place. My situation, it could be my parents but also I have kids. There’s just a lot of things that happen in your life. Like all of us, as you get older, there is more that you take on. …Although I was far away, I had three sisters who were doing everything they could to help at the time, too.”

Tom’s Mom & Dad Are Among His Family Members Attending the Super Bowl in Tampa

Tom Brady's Parents Celebrate Another Super Bowl Appearance For Their SonVern Glenn interviews Tom & Galynn Brady, the proud parents of Tom Brady following the NFC Championship game. Tampa Bay beat Green Bay 31-26 to send Brady to his tenth Super Bowl. (1-25-21) 2021-01-25T19:14:12Z

Tom Sr. and Galynn plan to be in attendance for NFL history as their son leads the Bucs in the first “home” Super Bowl game. The Buccaneers quarterback explained that his parents were only able to attend one game this season, and it was the one with the worst possible outcome.

“I’ll be very excited to certainly know my parents will be in the stands for the game on Sunday,” Tom added while smiling. “They only made it to one game this year. It wasn’t a very good outcome, the Saints game at home, which was pretty rough for all of us. But I’ll have a full contingent all coming in on, I think, Saturday afternoon ready to watch the game and cheer us on.”

Tom Sr. on Bucs Star: QB Was ‘Stressed Out’ Over His Parents’ Health

Things are looking up as the family celebrates at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, but there was a time when there was genuine concern. Tom Sr. admitted that his son was “stressed out” over their health.

The elder Brady also described how difficult it was for his son to balance football with his concern for his parents, saying the six-time Super Bowl champion would “FaceTime me every day on his way to and from practice” and was ‘stressed out’ worrying about them. ‘Tommy fought through it, and so now it’s in the rearview mirror,’ he said. ‘We’re healthy, we’re happy and everything is good.’

Tom is hoping he can celebrate his seventh Super Bowl win with his parents and what could be the most significant title of his career given all that happened. Win or lose, Tom is happy to see his family in the stands, a rare occurrence given how COVID-19 has impacted the season.

