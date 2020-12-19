Tom Brady Reveals What Keeps Him up at Night

Tom Brady doesn’t want another first quarter to be part of what keeps him up at night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback admitted to Westwood One’s Jim Gray that he doesn’t “sleep much after a game” according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. That admission came after a win but also the fifth-straight game with a poor first quarter performance.

“Sometimes it’s mental, sometimes it’s physical, and then you’ve just got to try to make the correction,” Brady said in Thursday’s press conference per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “It can really be a number of things, and regardless, you’ve got to clean it all up.”

Tampa has a dive to clean up offensively when it comes to first quarter play of late. Teams outscored the Bucs 52-7 in first quarters of the past five games according to Knight.

“From my standpoint, I want to be decisive,” Brady said on Thursday per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. “I want to eliminate gray area and go out and play really technically and fundamentally sound so I can throw the ball as accurately as possible.”