Tom Brady & Gronk Send Cryptic Message to Ex-Star WR, Sparks Bucs Rumors

Tom Brady has only been un-retired for a little more than a week and the star quarterback is already sparking rumors about a potential new addition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady took to Twitter to post an old workout video with his favorite Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

“Still the best way to get some cardio in… @Edelman11,” Brady tweeted on March 21, 2022.

Within a few hours after posting, the viral video had already topped two million views. Edelman retired after the 2020 season but that has not quieted speculation about the former star receiver joining his old Patriots teammates in Florida.

The wideout has repeatedly shot down the notion that he plans to play for the Buccaneers. That did not stop Rob Gronkowski from igniting the rumors even more by reposting the video with a question.

“Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!!” Gronkowski said retweeting Brady’s message.

Here is a look at the video that has Bucs fans buzzing.

Still the best way to get some cardio in… @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/vT3pCWs6VF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2022

Edelman to Brady: ‘How’s the Knee Look?’

Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!! https://t.co/FSuUhWltIV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 21, 2022

It is admittedly a long shot that Edelman comes out of retirement, especially since the Bucs just signed Russell Gage to a $30 million deal. The former Falcons wideout is expected to slide into the WR3 role next to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay would have likely used that money elsewhere if the team felt they had a chance at Edelman.

Gronkowski has not revealed whether he is re-signing with the Buccaneers as the tight end is free agent. Edelman remained noncommittal to Brady’s recruiting pitch.

“How’s the knee look? 👀,” Edelman responded.

As The Athletic’s Greg Auman pointed out, the video Brady posted appears to be from an older clip. Regardless of the highlight’s date, Brady’s message is still turning heads.

“Good eye! Not that it matters much, but looks like the Brady/Edelman video might be from last summer,” Auman noted on Twitter on March 21.

Edelman on Joining Bucs (2021): ‘I Don’t Want to Look Like an Old Guy’





During a May 13, 2021 interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Edelman was asked about potentially joining Brady and Gronkowski with the Bucs. The former playmaker noted that he did not believe his body could hold up anymore to still be an elite receiver.

“I don’t want to put that product out there, that’s not me,” Edelman said of a potential return to the field. “I respect the game too much. I don’t want to look like an old guy, because I know the level I played at for a long time, and it’s just one of those things where I don’t feel like doing that. And it’s going to be a hassle, I can’t practice every day [because of] the knee. I’m a practice player. You gain your confidence through practice, at least I always did.

“I practiced hard, always. I’m fighting, we’re over here battling. We’re talking s*** in practice all day long. If I can’t do that and I’ll feel those alpha vibes in one-on-ones and drills and I’m starting to look like I’m not the guy that can do it, like the baddest, then I’m out. I can’t do it.”