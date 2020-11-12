Bucs Challenge Tom Brady on Missing Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians wants to see quarterback Tom Brady connect with Mike Evans far more often than he did in the 38-3 Week 9 debacle against the New Orleans Saints.

Arians told reporters in the postgame press conference Sunday he saw too many missed opportunities where Brady could have utilized the star receiver.

“Part of it is scheme,” Arians said for Brady in the press conference. “Part of it is reading out some things that Mike was open on and just finding him. He’s still learning the offense in some spots.”

Brady connected with Evans four times for 64 yards, including a 22-yard one, in the loss. Evans led the team in reception yards and had the longest catch in the game. He also leads Bucs receivers with 34 receptions, 437 yards, and seven touchdowns for the season.

ESPN’s Mike Clay noted that Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore covered Evans well.

Mike Evans' last three receiving lines against Marshon Lattimore including tonight:

2 targets, 0 receptions

2 targets, 0 receptions

2 targets, 0 receptions — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 9, 2020

JWill of ESPN disagreed with Arians’ statements about Brady not finding Evans enough.

AB Factor

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud sees a reduction in Brady going to Evans as inevitable with the addition of Antonio Brown.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver came to the Buccaneers with tons of hype and Arians changing his position on the star receiver. Brown made his debut Sunday night with three receptions for 31 yards, including a long of 15.

“For his first ball game, he did fine,” Arians said in Monday’s press conference.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Floro noted it will take time for Brown to get more involved.

Godwin Still Dinged

Tampa had depth at wide receiver Sunday with star Chris Godwin returning from injury, but he played with a splint on his hand.

Godwin injured his index finger and had surgery done last week per CBS Sports. He caught three passes for 41 yards Sunday. Buccaneers staff writer Carmen Vitali reported that Godwin was limited in practice Wednesday.

Godwin has 28 catches, 320 yards receiving, and two TDs this season.

Jensen Honored Again

Bucs center Ryan Jensen received the team’s Salute to Service Award nomination for a second-consecutive year, which the NFL announced for Veteran’s Day according to the team’s news release.

Jensen serves military families in various ways such as the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Military Day at Training Camp, visits to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, and “Jensen’s G.I. Joes”, which treats military veterans to Bucs’ home games.